Egyptian Foreign Minister, WFP Acting Chief Discuss Gaza And Sudan Humanitarian Crises

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and Acting Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Sako met on Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crises in the Gaza Strip and Sudan, focusing on aid access and regional food security.

Abdelatty outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to guarantee full and sustainable access for humanitarian assistance into Gaza. He stressed the necessity of mobilising the international community to ensure aid reaches those in need and to support early recovery initiatives, reaffirming Egypt's continued solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Addressing the situation in Sudan, Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's firm position supporting the country's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions, alongside its efforts to provide humanitarian support. He emphasised the importance of ending the conflict to facilitate a comprehensive political settlement that preserves Sudanese sovereignty and meets its citizens' aspirations for security, stability, and development.

The meeting also covered ways to enhance cooperation between Egypt and the WFP, as well as the UN programme's efforts to support food security and respond to growing humanitarian needs in various crisis areas. Abdelatty noted the importance of strengthening international mechanisms in this field, stating that ongoing regional escalation has caused severe repercussions for food security and disrupted production and supply chains.

Sako expressed appreciation for Egypt's political and diplomatic solutions. The UN official commended Egypt's leading role in advancing regional de-escalation, supporting stability, and mitigating the severity of humanitarian crises.