Al-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Regional Security, Trade And Investment In Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Cairo on Tuesday during a working visit focused on bilateral relations, regional security, and developments in Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The visit began with an official reception and a closed-door meeting between Al-Sisi and the crown prince, followed by expanded talks attended by delegations from both countries and a luncheon hosted by the Egyptian president.

Presidency spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said Al-Sisi welcomed Mohammed bin Salman and praised the“deep and fraternal” ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Al-Sisi also conveyed his greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and congratulated the Saudi leadership and people ahead of the kingdom's National Day on September 23.

Mohammed bin Salman thanked Al-Sisi for the reception and conveyed King Salman's greetings, stressing the strength of relations between the two countries and their shared interest in expanding cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that Egyptian-Saudi relations should remain among the strongest in the Arab world and stressed that the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states forms part of Egypt's national security, the presidency said.

Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's rejection and condemnation of any attacks or threats against Saudi sovereignty, stability, or territorial integrity, as well as threats to freedom of navigation in international waterways. Both sides said current regional conditions require closer coordination and solidarity between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf states.

The talks also addressed economic cooperation, with the two leaders agreeing to accelerate practical measures to increase bilateral trade and investment and remove obstacles that could limit economic ties.

Regional security featured prominently in the discussions. Egypt reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries amid current regional tensions, while Mohammed bin Salman praised Cairo's role in supporting regional stability and peace.

The two sides stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al-Mandab, and the Red Sea. Al-Sisi also expressed support for measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security and stability, as well as for efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement to the conflict in Yemen.

On the Palestinian issue, Al-Sisi and Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed their support for a just and comprehensive settlement based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy. According to the presidency, they also called for the implementation of the second phase of the US president's peace plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, while urging the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza and an end to Israeli violations in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The leaders also discussed Sudan, reiterating their support for the country's security, stability, and territorial integrity. They stressed what the presidency described as the exclusive legitimacy of Sudan's national institutions and rejected placing the Sudanese Armed Forces on the same footing as militias or parallel entities.

They warned that any threat to Sudan's unity or territorial integrity would pose a danger to the collective security of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the wider region.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain direct consultation and coordination on bilateral issues and regional developments, while continuing joint efforts to support the sovereignty and stability of Arab states.