Egypt Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Urges Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt strongly condemned recent attacks inside Saudi Arabia, warning that their continuation could heighten tensions and deepen regional escalation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement issued on Tuesday.

Egypt said the attacks constitute a clear violation of international law and pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Cairo's“categorical rejection” of the attacks and expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of any threat to the kingdom, stressing that the national security of Egypt and Saudi Arabia is closely interconnected and“indivisible.”

The statement came as Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone call with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

During the call, the two ministers welcomed what they described as significant progress in Egyptian-German relations in recent years across a range of sectors. They expressed their intention to continue working together to expand bilateral cooperation in line with the shared interests of the two countries.

The talks also focused on rising regional tensions, with Abdelatty and Wadephul stressing the need to intensify efforts to prevent further escalation and contain instability across the region.

Both ministers underlined the importance of safeguarding navigation in the Red Sea and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of international trade in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also called for stronger regional and international diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading and contain tensions, with the aim of restoring regional security and stability.

Egypt has repeatedly emphasised the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, a critical route for global trade and shipping through the Suez Canal, while calling for diplomatic solutions to the region's escalating crises.