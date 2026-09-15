Behind The 70MW Project: The Cost And Value Of PV Cables

MENAFN - GetNews) Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China - September 15, 2026

For a large-scale solar project, Pv Cables

For EPC contractors, project developers, and PV cable distributors, the right approach is therefore not simply to find the lowest solar cable price. Instead, the focus should be on achieving the right balance between cost, electrical performance, protection, quality, and long-term reliability.

A 70MW solar project provides a good example of how PV cable procurement can create measurable project value.

1. Why Do PV Cables Matter in a 70MW Solar Project?

A large-scale solar project requires extensive electrical connections between PV modules, strings, combiner boxes, inverters, and other equipment. Depending on the system design, cable routing, and installation conditions, a 70MW project may require hundreds of thousands of meters of PV cables.

At this scale, the cost difference of each meter becomes important.

For example, if a project requires 700,000 meters of solar cable, a difference of just US$0.10 per meter represents US$70,000 in total cost. A US$0.20 difference represents US$140,000.

This is why PV cable procurement should be evaluated from a project-level perspective rather than through unit price alone.

The real question is not simply:

“How much does the cable cost per meter?”

It is:

“What value can each meter of PV cable create for the entire project?”

2. Rising Copper Costs Make Cable Optimization More Important

Copper is an important raw material for many electrical products and one of the traditional conductor materials used in photovoltaic cables.

When copper prices rise, the manufacturing cost of conventional copper cables can also increase. For large solar projects, where cable consumption can reach hundreds of thousands or even millions of meters, changes in raw material costs can have a significant effect on the procurement budget.

At the same time, copper demand is being influenced by the continued development of solar power, electric vehicles, energy storage, AI infrastructure, data centers, power grids, and industrial electrification.

As global electricity demand and electrical infrastructure continue to grow, EPC contractors and project developers face an important long-term question:

How can PV cable costs be optimized without compromising performance and reliability?

Material innovation is one potential answer.

3. TCA PV Cables: A New Approach to Cost Optimization

TCA represents Tinned Copper-Based technology, providing an alternative approach to PV cable material design and cost optimization.

Compared with conventional copper cable solutions, TCA technology provides another option for photovoltaic cable applications. It allows project teams to consider material cost, electrical performance, and application requirements together rather than focusing on conductor material alone.

This becomes particularly valuable for large-scale solar projects.

When hundreds of thousands of meters of PV cables are required, even a relatively small reduction in cost per meter can create substantial project-level savings.

VAZPO provides TCA solar cable solutions for photovoltaic applications, including PV1500VDC and PV2000VDC products.

The principle is simple:

PV cable cost optimization should come from material and engineering innovation-not from compromising product reliability.

4. Lower Cost Should Not Mean Lower Protection

Cost optimization is only meaningful when the PV cable continues to provide the required electrical and mechanical performance.

Solar cables are typically installed outdoors and may be exposed to UV radiation, temperature changes, moisture, and mechanical stress for many years. Therefore, cable structure and protection are important factors when selecting PV cables for large-scale projects.

VAZPO Reinforced Solar Cable uses four protection structures:



Tinned Protection

Reinforced Insulation Protection

Thickened Sheath Protection Enlarged Cable Protection

These structures are designed to provide additional protection throughout the cable while maintaining the required performance for photovoltaic applications.

For EPC contractors, this means that PV cable cost should be considered together with the potential long-term value of the product.

5. 70MW Project Case: 700,000 Meters of PV Cable

A real project demonstrates how PV cable optimization can translate into measurable savings.

In a 70MW solar project in the Czech Republic, approximately 700,000 meters of VAZPO 1×6mm2 Reinforced Solar Cable were used.

The optimized PV cable solution helped the project achieve approximately US$120,000 in cable cost savings, equivalent to around US$0.17 per meter.

The calculation is straightforward:

700,000 m × US$0.17/m ≈ US$119,000

While US$0.17 per meter may appear relatively small at the product level, the impact becomes significant when multiplied by the total cable quantity.

This is one of the key principles of large-scale PV cable procurement:

The greater the cable volume, the greater the value of optimizing cost per meter.

6. What Should EPC Contractors Consider When Buying PV Cables?

For EPC contractors and project developers, selecting PV cables requires more than comparing supplier quotations.

The cable's rated voltage, cross-section, current-carrying capacity, operating temperature, installation environment, total cable length, certification, quality control, and supplier production capability should all be considered.

For large projects, supplier capability is particularly important. Hundreds of thousands of meters of PV cables need consistent quality, stable production, and reliable delivery.

VAZPO operates dedicated PV cable production facilities with its own irradiation equipment and standardized manufacturing processes. The company also has its own testing laboratory and quality control procedures covering different stages of production.

VAZPO's PV cable product range includes relevant certifications and compliance documentation such as TÜV, CE, RoHS, and REACH, depending on the specific product.

7. From pv cable price

The future of solar cable procurement is moving beyond simple price competition.

For EPC contractors, project developers, wholesalers, and PV cable distributors, the better approach is to evaluate the complete value of a cable solution-including material cost, electrical performance, protection, quality consistency, delivery capability, and long-term reliability.

TCA technology provides another option for PV cable cost optimization, while reinforced solar cable structures provide additional protection for demanding photovoltaic applications.

The 70MW Czech project demonstrates the potential value clearly:

700,000 meters of PV cable and approximately US$120,000 in project savings.

The lesson is simple.

Solar cable optimization is not simply about buying cheaper PV cables. It is about creating more value from every meter of cable.

VAZPO focuses on combining material innovation, reinforced protection, irradiation processing, standardized manufacturing, and quality control to provide reliable solar cables and PV cables for large-scale photovoltaic projects.

For professional buyers, the goal is not simply to find the lowest PV cable price.

The goal is to achieve the right balance between cost, performance, reliability, and long-term project value.

About US

Established in 2013, Foshan Vazpo New Energy Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturing enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of photovoltaic (PV) cables. With 13 years of deep expertise in the PV sector-characterized by high standards, large-scale operations, and a global strategic footprint-the company has emerged as a trusted core cable supplier for PV power plants worldwide.