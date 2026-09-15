Gas Stations In Kyiv Region To Gain Access To Defense Forces' Air Situation Awareness System
Pursuant to a decision by the Kyiv Regional Defense Council and under the coordination of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, gas stations in the region will gain access to a special digital air situation awareness system, which is used by the Defense Forces. Access to this system will allow responsible gas station employees to view real-time information on the movement of enemy aerial targets and make more prompt decisions regarding the operation of gas stations during a threat, Tkachenko noted.
“Simply put: gas stations will no longer have to rely solely on general air raid alerts. They will have more information about specific threats and will be able to respond in advance to ensure the safety of employees and people on the gas station premises,” explained the head of the regional administration.Read also: Russians attack gas station, store in Zviahel, two killed
According to him,“our task is to provide businesses with as many tools as possible so they can identify dangers earlier and respond to them in a timely manner.”
Tkachenko also urged drivers to take danger signals seriously and follow the instructions of gas station employees regarding operations during alerts.
As reported by Ukrinform, JSC“Ukrnafta” is stepping up security measures in response to Russian attacks on gas stations.
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