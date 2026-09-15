'Will Be Happy Only When Accused Are Hanged': Disha Salian's Father Optimistic About CBI Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Disha Salian's father Satish Salian on Tuesday expressed faith on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding investigation into his daughter's death case and said that he will be happy "only when the accused are hanged".

This comes a day after the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following an order of the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to IANS, Satish Salian said that he is "fully confident" about the CBI probe.

“I am at peace that the case has been registered, though I will be happy only when the accused are punished. Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, their bodyguards and others accused should be hanged," he added.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has also been named by him in the FIR.

Reiterating his previous allegation that the city's mighty and privileged people conspired to cover-up the whole incident, Satish Salian said that he named Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze in the case as they were the ones who "shielded the other accused".

"If they had not shielded the accused, they would have been in jail by now," he added.

Satish Salian repeated the allegation that his daughter's death was not a mere accident but a premeditated murder.

"They say that Disha fell from the 14th floor, but looking at Disha's body, does it seem like that? There were no visible injuries on her body. No one looking at her could say that she had fallen from the 14th floor...evidence regarding this has been submitted," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sooraj Pancholi had posted on social media that he didn't know Disha Salian.

Reacting to Sooraj Pancholi's statement, Disha's father said: "We will prove whether he knew her or not."

When asked about the sequence of events surrounding his daughter's death, Satish Salian said: "After Disha's death, the police called us and told us that something had happened at Disha's party, due to which they had taken her to the Malvani Police Station. Only after reaching there we came to know that Disha had died."

Moreover, he also criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT), initially formed to probe the case, saying: "They didn't conduct any probe and were rather busy in protecting the accused."