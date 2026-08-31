Apical Provides Free Health Screenings And Treatment For Lubuk Gaung Residents Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 August 2026 – Apical, through PT Sari Dumai Oleo (PT SDO), recently provided free health screenings and treatment to more than 60 residents of Lubuk Gaung, Sungai Sembilan, Dumai, Riau, helping bring basic healthcare services closer to the local community.

Held at the grounds of Pon An Kiong Temple, the initiative provided residents with medical examinations and consultations for common health conditions, including acute respiratory infections, skin conditions and diarrhea. Residents also received cholesterol, uric acid and blood sugar tests to help monitor their health and identify potential risks at an earlier stage.

Apical Dumai Head of General Affairs M. Jaya Budi Arsa said the initiative was intended to make healthcare services more accessible to residents, particularly those living in communities around Apical's operations.

“We want to provide support that delivers real benefits and responds to the community's needs. Through this initiative, we hope residents can access basic health services more easily and address health concerns earlier,” Jaya said.

The initiative reflects Apical's commitment to supporting communities through programmes that address key areas of wellbeing, including health, education and economic empowerment. These efforts are guided by Apical's 5Cs philosophy - doing what is good for the community, country, climate and customers, and only then will it be good for the company - which underpins the company's approach to supporting communities around its operations.

Dumai Health Agency Head Dr. Syaiful welcomed the initiative, noting that collaboration between the government, private sector and communities can help expand access to healthcare and encourage greater awareness of preventive health.

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“Collaboration among the government, private sector and communities is important to expanding access to health services. We hope this initiative will benefit local residents while also raising awareness of the importance of regular health checkups,” Syaiful said.

The initiative also received positive responses from local residents. Idrus, representing residents of RT 015, said the free health screenings and medical services made it easier for residents to access healthcare, particularly as the activity was held close to their homes.

Through initiatives such as this, Apical, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, continues to work with local government and communities to support practical programmes that respond to local needs.

Hashtag: #RGE #Apical #community #healthcare #Riau

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About Apical

Apical is a leading vegetable oil processor with an expanding global footprint. Our vertically integrated mid-stream refining and value-added downstream processing makes us an integral supplier that supports the needs of various industries namely food, feed, oleochemicals and renewable fuel, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) which enables a great reduction of CO2 emissions.

With integrated assets in strategic locations spanning Indonesia, China and Spain, Apical operates numerous refineries, oleochemical plants, renewable fuel plants and kernel crushing plants. Through joint ventures and strategic partnerships, Apical also has processing and distribution operations in Brazil, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Middle East, Africa, USA and Vietnam.

Apical's growth is built on the foundations of sustainability and transparency, and motivated by our strong belief that we can contribute to a circular economy for a more meaningful impact, even as we continue to grow our business and deliver innovative solutions to our customers.

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