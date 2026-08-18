Feed Binders Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global feed binders market size was valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.53 billion in 2026 to USD 6.10 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the feed binders market with a market share of 38.6% in 2025.

The feed binders market share increase during the forecast period is related to increasing demand for meat and meat products and demand for organic feed.

Find binders are primarily employed in holding together different feed components and are comprised of plants and cereals. Feed binders play a crucial role in animal nutrition and help increase animal gut health, mitigate antibiotic growth promoters(AGP), and improve digestion and other benefits sustainably. Feed binders are also used to bind feed into various compact pellets of food that help reduce dust, waste, and bulkiness of feed by 15 to 18%.

The growing population, increasing disposal income, and surging investments by key market participants in research and development to create superior feed binders are projected to develop upswings for market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices due to trade wars, macroeconomic factors, and the recent pandemic are projected to affect the market growth considerably in the coming future.

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Increasing demand for meat and meat products is a significant factor propelling the global market for feed binders. The importance of high-quality animal feed that can increase the efficacy of meat production and decrease feed wastage rises in tandem with the rising demand for meat. Feed binders are essential in pursuing these objectives as they alter animal feed's physical characteristics and nutritional composition. In 2024, global meat production is expected to reach 360 million tons, continuing the upward trend observed over the past decade.

According to a 2024 report by GlobalData, the demand for meat products is driven by population growth, rising per capita income, and shifting dietary preferences. In Japan, meat and poultry consumption has increased consistently over the last three decades, with beef, pork, and poultry per capita consumption increasing by 8%, 15%, and 11% respectively since 1990. The Japanese government's implementation of the Beef Market Access Agreement (BMAA) in 1988 led to a more liberalized beef market, further boosting demand.

The demand for organic feed substantially influences the global feed binders market. A surge in the demand for organic feed results from the rising consumer consciousness and preference for organic food, propelling the increasing demand for organic meat and dairy products. Organic feed, generated without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms, is an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to conventional feed. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the demand for organic livestock and dairy products is anticipated to propel the organic feed market to substantial expansion over the next few years.

Furthermore, the organic food market in the U.S. alone is projected to reach USD 75 billion by 2024, with a significant portion attributed to organic meat and dairy products. Awareness of the detrimental environmental effects associated with conventional agricultural methods, including the application of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, is another factor driving the demand for organic feed. This trend is supported by increasing regulations and consumer demand for transparency and sustainability in food production.

Price volatility and the availability of raw materials are key factors limiting the growth of the global feed binder market. These factors affect the cost-effectiveness of feed binders and the stability of the supply chain. Fluctuating costs of raw ingredients such as guar gum, maize starch, agar, carrageenan, and gelatin, which are vital binding agents, can be expensive to add to feed formulations. As of 2024, the price of guar gum has seen a 12% increase due to fluctuating agricultural outputs and supply chain disruptions. Compound feed mixers and livestock farmers often use binders with strong, cohesive properties to reduce the amount of inclusions and restrict expenses. Additionally, the availability of raw materials and their sourcing can influence the production and pricing of feed binders, presenting challenges to the growth and stability of the market. For example, geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions can disrupt the supply chain, leading to increased costs and reduced availability of essential raw materials.

The growing prevalence of natural alternatives in pet food nutrition signifies a promising development for the worldwide feed binder industry. The humanization of pets drives this trend, increasing the demand for pet food with variety and quality comparable to human food. Feed binders can serve as a viable solution in the pursuit of healthier and more environmentally friendly pet food alternatives, offering nourishing and secure products that inhibit feed decomposition and improve the overall health performance of animals.

In 2024, the global pet food market is projected to exceed USD 150 billion, with a significant portion attributed to natural and organic products. Increasing awareness regarding the nutrition and health of livestock, a rising demand for meat, and the implementation of organized farming have all contributed to this expansion. The market for feed binders in poultry feed is anticipated to expand substantially in developing nations such as India, where feed conversion ratios in poultry feed are a significant concern.

The adoption of organized farming presents a favorable circumstance for the feed binder industry due to the escalating need for effective feed management strategies and the heightened demand for premium feed. Organized farming, which aggregates small-scale farmers, facilitates improved information access, training promotion among group members, and a reduction in certification costs. This methodology aids producers in fulfilling market demands, including implementing eco-labeling and certification of aquaculture.

Additionally, in 2024, the global organized farming sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, driven by technological advancements and increased government support. Enhanced farm management practices, such as the efficient use of feeds, are crucial. Feed utilization must be improved, and less expensive feeds must be utilized when possible to assure the sector's long-term viability. In organized agriculture, feed management practices are of utmost importance; the application of feed binders can substantially improve animal health performance and disease prevention. Demand for feed binders may increase due to improved feed formulation, better resource management, and a greater emphasis on animal health and nutrition.

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Clay is extensively utilized due to its abundant supply and minimal cost, clay is employed in feed products to enhance nutritional value and quality. In 2024, clay binders accounted for approximately 25% of the total market share, driven by their cost-effectiveness and widespread availability.

Plant Gums and Starches are favored for their high binding properties and natural origin witnessing a market share increase to 18% in 2024. Their application in premium and organic feed products is particularly notable.

Gelatin is derived from proteins, gelatin is used to improve feed consistency and stability. In 2024, it held a market share of around 10%, with growing demand in high-protein feed formulations.

Molasses is a byproduct of sugar production, molasses enhances the nutritional value and palatability of feed products. In 2024, its market share reached 15%, particularly in the cattle feed segment.

Poultry holds the largest market share at 40%, the poultry sector benefits from rising demand for meat and eggs, particularly in developing nations like India and Brazil.

Swine is driven by increasing pork consumption in Asia and Europe, the swine feed binder market accounted for 25% of the market in 2024, with significant growth expected in China and Germany.

Ruminants comprise of 20% of the market in 2024, the ruminants segment is boosted by the demand for high-quality beef and dairy products in North America and Europe.

Horses hold the smallest segment at 15% in 2024, the horse feed binder market is growing steadily, supported by the rising popularity of equestrian sports and recreational horse riding in regions like North America and Europe.

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Asia-Pacific is the most significant market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increased farmer awareness regarding pelleted feed, rising meat consumption, and abundant resources and manpower in countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India. In 2024, China's consumption of feed binders surged by 8%, driven by technological advancements and demand for high-quality feed in the poultry and swine industries. Key players like Archer Daniels Midland Company and Cargill Inc. have expanded their production capacities in China and India to cater to the growing demand.

For instance, Cargill completed a new production facility in India in March 2024, increasing their regional output by 15%.

North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period. North America, comprising the United States, Canada, and Mexico, remains a prominent player in the global feed binder market. The region benefits from a strong presence of significant market participants, advancements in feed technology, and structured agricultural techniques. In 2024, the North American market for feed binders grew by 6%, with the U.S. leading due to increased investments in research and development by companies like Darling Ingredients and DuPont. Darling Ingredients launched a new range of eco-friendly feed binders in April 2024 to reduce environmental impact while enhancing feed quality. Additionally, adopting structured farming practices has improved the region's feed efficiency and livestock health.

Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other countries, occupies a key position in the global feed binder market. The region's market dominance is attributed to its emphasis on environmentally responsible agriculture, stringent regulations, and technological advancements. In 2024, Europe's feed binder market experienced a 5% growth, driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices. Key players like BASF SE and Evonik Industries are at the forefront, with BASF SE introducing a new line of biodegradable feed binders in June 2024. These products align with the EU's stringent environmental regulations and sustainability goals. Additionally, collaborations and partnerships are rising, with Evonik Industries partnering with local farms to enhance feed efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company DuPont FMC Corporation Darling Ingredients Inc. Roquette Freres Borregaard ASA Gelita AG Emsland Starke GmbH CP Kelco Inc. Avebe U.A.

June 8, 2026: Ingredion Incorporated announced its proposed acquisition of Tate & Lyle plc. The transaction would strengthen Ingredion's portfolio of specialty texturants, hydrocolloids, and plant-based ingredients that serve applications across food, industrial, and animal feed binder markets. May 28, 2026: Ingredion Incorporated announced a strategic partnership with Sanstar Limited to expand specialty ingredient manufacturing and distribution in India. The collaboration enhances Ingredion's portfolio of starch-based functional ingredients, including products used in animal feed binder formulations. May 22, 2025: Tate & Lyle plc announced the successful integration of CP Kelco, significantly expanding its portfolio of specialty texturants and hydrocolloids, including ingredients widely used as natural feed binders in animal nutrition. The integration strengthened the company's capabilities in pectin, specialty gums, and carrageenan solutions.