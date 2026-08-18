Feed Additives Market Size To Skyrocket USD 60.59 Billion By 2035, Growing At 4.58% CAGR SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 38.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 60.59 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2026 to 2035.

The Feed Additives Market is witnessing growth due to increasing requirement for quality protein, production of livestock, and increased emphasis on animal health and welfare, feed efficiency, and productivity. Increased use of popular feed additives such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, probiotics, enzymes, and acidifiers used to enhance animal nutrition and growth performance is still fueling the growth of the market, along with increased commercial production of livestock and advancements in feed formulation technology. The European Commission renewed the authorization of some functional feed additives for 10 years use under EU 2026/171 and EU 2026/164 in 2026.

Key Takeaways:



Market Size 2025: USD 38.84 Billion

Projected Market Size 2035: USD 60.59 Billion

CAGR 2026-2035: 4.58%

Leading Additive Type: Amino Acids (~24.80% share)

Leading Animal Type: Poultry (~35.80% share)

Leading Form: Dry (~72.40% share)

Leading Nature: Synthetic (~68.50% share)

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific (~33.47% share)

Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Middle East & Africa

U.S. Market 2025: USD 9.58 Billion

U.S. Market 2035 Projected: USD 13.62 Billion

Europe Market 2025: USD 11.26 Billion Europe Market 2035 Projected: USD 17.10 Billion









Request Instant Access to the Feed Additives Market Forecast @

Rising animal protein demand and precision nutrition underpin steady growth

The market expansion of the feed additives sector is propelled by rising global demand for meat, dairy products, eggs, and aquaculture products due to the growing use of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, probiotics, and acidifiers for optimizing feed utilization and improving animal health. The development of innovative technology for designing feeds, nutrition, and health management is continuously enhancing the efficacy of feed additives, along with the increasing awareness about disease prevention and antibiotics, which is driving producers towards probiotics and special additives.

Market Segmentation

By Additive Type: Amino acids emerged as the major player with approximately 24.80% market share in 2025, primarily due to growing demand for proper nutrition of animals as well as increased efficiency of feed, wherein lysine, methionine, and threonine find applications in poultry, swine, and ruminants. The fastest growing segment in terms of CAGR of 7.37% is probiotics & prebiotics.

By Animal Type: Poultry accounted for about 35.80% in 2025 owing to rising consumption of poultry meat and eggs globally, along with increased commercial production and nutritional solutions. Aquatic animal is the most rapidly growing animal type, recording a CAGR of 6.52%, owing to increased seafood consumption, growth of aquaculture farming, and aquatic animal health.

By Form: The Dry segment accounted for a 72.40% market share in 2025 owing to its long shelf-life, ease of storage, easy transportability, and usage in commercial feed production due to its accurate dosing of additives. Liquid was the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 5.90% due to the rising popularity of liquid nutrition supplements and feed applications.

By Nature: The Synthetic category led the market in 2025 with a share of 68.50%, due to its efficiency and quality. The natural product is the fastest growing type with a compound annual growth rate of 7.29%, due to increasing demand for organic and non-antibiotic products from animals.

Get Expert-Led Insights for Your Business Strategy - Connect with Analysts Now @

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 33.47% of the overall market share in 2025 due to growth in livestock production in the region, increased meat consumption, and animal nutrition consciousness. There are consistent investments by regional manufacturers for the adoption of advanced farming techniques and feed optimization technologies due to the presence of a huge livestock population in China.

The value of the US Feed Additives Market in 2025 was about $9.58 billion and projected to reach about $13.62 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.51% between 2026 and 2035. The US continues to be a prominent market, owing to rising consumption of quality animal proteins, commercial livestock production, and rising adoption of nutritional solutions.

Europe Feed Additives Market value was estimated at USD 11.26 Billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 17.10 Billion by 2035, exhibiting growth at around 4.30% CAGR during 2026 to 2035, taking up a market share of about 29.0% on the global platform. The Europe region is growing owing to stringent regulatory measures related to animal nutrition, increased focus towards sustainable livestock practices, and increasing demand for premium feed additives in countries like Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are the fastest growing regions, as increasing livestock production, animal protein demand, and investment in improving feed quality drive the market in the respective regions. The countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are investing in improving livestock production, whereas Brazil is a major meat producing country in Latin America backed by high export demand.

Recent Developments



2026: Evonik launched Ecobiol PRO, an advanced probiotic feed additive developed in Germany to replace antibiotic growth promoters in poultry production.

2025: Novonesis completed the acquisition of dsm-firmenich's remaining stake in the Feed Enzyme Alliance, gaining full control of its feed enzyme portfolio. 2026: Adisseo introduced Sanion Tetra 50 and Sanion Tetra 70, microencapsulated sodium butyrate feed additives designed for targeted nutrient delivery.

Purchase Single User PDF of Feed Additives Market Report @

Feed Additives Market Key Players



Cargill Incorporated

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

DSM-Firmenich

Novonesis

Adisseo

Kemin Industries Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

IFF (Danisco Animal Nutrition)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Biomin Holding GmbH

Novus International Inc.

AB Vista

Lallemand Animal Nutrition Global Nutrition International (GNI)

Feed Additives Market Report Scope