Jordan Summons Iranian Envoy Over 'Repeated' Attacks, 'Inflammatory Statements'
In a statement on Sunday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said that Iranian chargé d'affaires was instructed to convey a clear message to Tehran demanding an immediate end to the attacks.
He said that Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens are "a red line" that cannot be crossed and called for an end to the inflammatory official statements.
The ministry condemned the alleged attacks as a flagrant violation of Jordan's sovereignty and a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, Majali said.
The statement also condemned Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and reaffirmed its full solidarity with them and its support to any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents.
Majali also said that Jordan would continue to take all necessary measures to protect its citizens, national security, and sovereignty.
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