Tripura To Emerge As Key Development Hub In Northeast, Says CM Religious Sites Also A Priority

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, July 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state, along with its capital Agartala, is poised to occupy a special place in the Northeast because of its rapid pace of development, while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is giving equal importance to the preservation and development of religious sites.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after inaugurating the Shib Bari Water Reservoir Development and Beautification Project at Shib Bari Square on Central Road in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded special priority to the development and rejuvenation of religious places across the country since assuming office in 2014.

"The Prime Minister has created an atmosphere of faith across the country. Following the same vision, the Tripura government, after assuming office in 2018, has also laid special emphasis on the development and preservation of religious places," he said.

Highlighting several major initiatives undertaken by the Centre, the Chief Minister added that the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024, marked a historic moment.

He also referred to the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi in 2021, the infrastructure development of the Tripura Sundari Temple under the Centre's PRASAD scheme, the modernisation of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and the beautification of the temple of Maa Sarada Devi in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Chief Minister Saha, many of these initiatives had remained neglected during previous governments but have now received renewed attention under the present BJP-led Union government.

The Chief Minister said that preserving religious heritage while developing associated infrastructure is essential for maintaining cultural traditions and promoting tourism.

"Respecting people's religious beliefs, the government has undertaken the development and beautification of the Shib Bari Water Reservoir. Funds have also been allocated for the development of the Fourteen Gods (Chaturdasha Devata) Temple. The Kasbeshwari Temple at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district is also being developed. Besides these, ponds attached to several religious places are being renovated and beautified. Such initiatives will continue in the coming years because these places are associated with people's faith and spiritual values," Chief Minister Saha added.

Referring to the state's overall progress, the Chief Minister said that Tripura has witnessed remarkable improvements in infrastructure and public amenities, making it an increasingly attractive destination for visitors and investors.

"People from different parts of the country are now visiting Tripura in large numbers. Tourists are impressed by the state's overall development and improving infrastructure. The response to the recently concluded two-day investor summit clearly reflects the growing confidence in Tripura's development potential," he added.

The Chief Minister noted that while the state government had expected participation from around 500 delegates at the recently held business conclave, the event witnessed the attendance of nearly 1,200 representatives from across the country and abroad.

"The Prime Minister himself expressed happiness over the success of the summit. Our target was to attract investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore. We have received investment intentions amounting to nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore. With the pace of development being witnessed in Agartala and across Tripura, the state is set to occupy a special place in the Northeast in the years ahead," Chief Minister Saha said.

Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor Manika Das Datta, Central Zone Chairman Ratna Datta, Urban Development Department Secretary Milind Ramteke, Tripura Jal Board CEO Mihir Kanti Gop, Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saju Wahid A, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present at the inauguration ceremony.