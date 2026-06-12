Spacex Tokenized IPO Pre-Launch Raises $557M On Binance Ahead Of Debut

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance 's tokenized SpaceX IPO campaign has drawn more than $557 million in USDC deposits from roughly 27,689 wallet addresses ahead of SpaceX's public-market debut on Friday. The flow, tracked through Dune analytics, points to sustained demand for crypto-based routes to pre-IPO exposure.

At the same time, trading in decentralized derivatives has helped pull expectations toward the upper end of market chatter. On Hyperliquid, SpaceX perpetual futures moved in a wide band around $180–$200 after the pre-IPO market opened on May 18, according to analytics cited in a Talos report, with the implied valuation hovering near multi-trillion-dollar levels.

Binance 's SpaceX tokenized IPO product drew over $557 million in USDC deposits from about 27,689 wallets, based on Dune data. Small-to-mid contributors dominated participation counts, while a smaller number of large depositors accounted for a disproportionate share of total USDC. On Hyperliquid, SpaceX perpetual futures traded roughly in the $180–$200 range after May 18, with implied valuations discussed around the $2.5 trillion area. Coin-market activity is increasingly shaping“price discovery” for pre-IPO expectations, Talos argues-especially as crypto exchanges list proxy instruments.

Key takeawaysDeposits on Binance: participation vs. concentration

Dune data for Binance's SpaceX IPO campaign shows that wallets contributing up to $20,000 made up more than 81% of participating addresses, but only 18.39% of total USDC deposits. That indicates a heavily skewed distribution: many smaller wallets participated, while the bulk of capital was concentrated among fewer accounts.

In contrast, 114 addresses deposited more than $500,000 each. Together, these larger contributors accounted for about 10.2% of the total funds, highlighting how pre-IPO crypto access can attract both broad retail participation and significant whale-sized positioning.

These deposits are being framed as demand for crypto rails that offer early or proxy exposure to a major equity event. For traders, the campaign also functions as a sentiment barometer-though the deposits themselves do not necessarily translate 1:1 into IPO allocation outcomes.

What SpaceX is seeking-and how crypto pricing is responding

SpaceX is pursuing a large-scale public offering, with filings referenced in the reporting describing an intention to raise $75 billion at $135 per share and an approximately $1.8 trillion valuation. The scale is part of what makes the stock so widely tracked ahead of the Nasdaq debut.

However, the crypto derivatives market has shown a different sensitivity to the“what if” scenarios of valuation. Talos, in a Tuesday report, said that on Hyperliquid the SpaceX perpetual futures traded in a $180–$200 range after the pre-IPO market went live on May 18. That price action was described as implying a valuation closer to $2.5 trillion.

The movement wasn't linear. As the IPO date approached, the implied share price reportedly moved closer to the IPO level but then rebounded to around $179, according to the same reporting. For participants, the key takeaway is that decentralized pricing can oscillate quickly as liquidity and positioning shift-potentially reflecting expectations, risk premia, and arbitrage opportunities rather than only a single“consensus” forecast.

Crypto as a new venue for pre-IPO“price discovery”

Beyond the SpaceX-specific numbers, Talos used the episode to argue that crypto exchanges are increasingly acting as a price discovery venue for pre-IPO stocks. The report cited Hyperliquid's pre-IPO perps market pricing as having closely tracked Cerebras' (CBRS) subsequent Nasdaq debut-within 1.3% of its $350 opening price.

If that relationship holds across other listings, crypto venues may become more than just off-ramp speculation; they could increasingly inform how market participants anchor expectations before the first print on traditional markets.

Still, the mechanism differs from conventional equity markets. Perpetual futures and tokenized proxy offerings are shaped by leverage, market depth, and trading incentives-factors that can cause divergences from IPO terms. That doesn't invalidate the signals, but it does mean investors should treat crypto-implied levels as expectations under a different trading framework.

Derivatives bets and the expanding menu of SpaceX proxy products

Outside exchange order books, Polymarket's event page shows participation split across valuation ranges. In the figures cited, 56% of participants bet that SpaceX will close its first day with a market cap between $2 trillion and $2.5 trillion, while 25% predict a $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion close.

Meanwhile, exchange support for pre-IPO exposure is broadening. According to the reporting, OKX told Cointelegraph it is preparing to list SpaceX on its X-perps on Friday, designed to give Europe-based traders futures exposure with up to 10x leverage. The report also notes that the launch adds to a wider roster of crypto platforms offering SpaceX-linked products, including Bitget, Blockchain, Bybit, Kraken and Coinbase.

For users, this expansion matters because it increases access points-potentially tightening spreads and improving liquidity in crypto-based pre-IPO markets. For regulators and market structure watchers, it raises another question: how closely these crypto proxies should be viewed as substitutes for equity price formation, especially as their influence grows across retail and sophisticated traders.

As SpaceX begins trading on Friday, the most important thing to watch is whether crypto-implied levels converge toward the first traditional-market prints-or whether the divergence persists. The answer will help clarify whether crypto derivatives and tokenized campaigns are merely reflecting speculation, or whether they are increasingly capturing durable, first-order expectations for major listings.

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