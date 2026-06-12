Metaplanet Plans Securities Unit After Acquiring Siiibo

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Metaplanet, the Tokyo-listed company known for holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet, has agreed to acquire Siiibo Securities in a 2.1 billion yen (about $13.1 million) deal. The acquisition is designed to give the firm a formal securities arm that can offer Bitcoin -linked products to investors in Japan.

In a share transfer agreement reported by Metaplanet, the company will purchase 100% of Siiibo Securities, a licensed financial instruments business operator. After the transaction closes-expected in July-Siiibo Securities will become a wholly owned Metaplanet subsidiary and be renamed Metaplanet Securities.

Metaplanet will acquire Siiibo Securities for 2.1 billion yen to build a dedicated securities business in Japan. The renamed entity, Metaplanet Securities, is expected to be in place after a July closing. Metaplanet links the move to“Project Nova,” aiming to distribute Bitcoin-related yield products to Japanese investors. Metaplanet says its BTC holdings will underpin product development, citing 40,177 BTC on its balance sheet. The deal reflects a broader shift as Japanese lawmakers and market infrastructure firms explore integrating crypto into traditional finance.

Key takeawaysFrom Bitcoin treasury to regulated securities

The strategic rationale behind the deal is closely tied to Metaplanet's existing positioning in Bitcoin. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, the acquisition is the“first step” in“Project Nova,” the company's plan to construct a Bitcoin-centric financial ecosystem in Japan.

In an announcement through his public post, Gerovich said Metaplanet intends to develop and distribute Bitcoin-related yield products directly to Japanese investors, supported by the firm's Bitcoin holdings. The company's stated goal is to translate its treasury exposure into regulated income-oriented offerings.

Metaplanet also argued that Siiibo's existing capabilities-its licensing, corporate bond platform, and established customer base-could help the company create products such as BTC-linked bonds. The mechanism would allow Metaplanet to reach investors seeking yield within Japan's mainstream financial channels, rather than relying solely on crypto-native distribution.

Why the July closing matters for product rollout

While the agreement is a significant step, Metaplanet's plan depends on regulatory and operational completion after the transaction closes. The company expects July to be the turning point when Siiibo Securities becomes fully integrated and renamed as Metaplanet Securities.

For investors and market participants, that timeline is important because the ability to issue or distribute particular yield products typically depends on corporate structure, licensing scope, and readiness to serve customers within the relevant regulatory framework. By securing an operating securities entity before expanding its product slate, Metaplanet is effectively reducing the friction of moving from a treasury-first model to a finance-distribution model.

Metaplanet also emphasized the investor access angle-its access to a customer base that is already engaged with Japanese securities services. That could be critical for any effort to launch Bitcoin-linked structured income products in a way that fits local investor preferences and compliance requirements.

Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings fuel the pitch

Metaplanet's acquisition strategy is tightly linked to the scale of its Bitcoin stash. Bitcoin Treasuries, a data tracker, attributes a net asset value of 457.6 billion yen (about $2.8 billion) to Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin Treasuries also characterizes Metaplanet as the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder in Japan and the third-largest globally.

That matters because Metaplanet's executives are framing the securities expansion as a way to“support” Bitcoin-related yield products with on-balance-sheet exposure. Although the company has not detailed specific product structures in the announcement, the premise is that it can potentially align treasury holdings with products designed to deliver yield-oriented outcomes to Japanese customers.

The real watch item going forward is how Metaplanet translates treasury-backed positioning into actual offerings: what the product terms look like, how they're distributed through Metaplanet Securities, and how they comply with Japan's evolving treatment of digital assets in the financial instruments framework.

Japan's regulatory shift is pulling crypto closer to capital markets

Metaplanet's move lands as Japan's broader legal and market infrastructure is moving toward a more formal integration of crypto within traditional finance. Earlier coverage noted that Japan's Lower House reportedly passed a bill on Thursday that would bring crypto assets under Japan's financial instruments framework. If implemented as described, it could open the door to structures such as crypto exchange-traded funds and potentially improve tax treatment for digital assets.

In parallel, market infrastructure providers are testing how digital assets might function alongside existing capital market instruments. In April, the Japan Securities Clearing Corporation-part of Japan Exchange Group-said it would launch a proof of concept with Mizuho, Nomura, and Digital Asset. The project is aimed at testing Japanese government bonds as digital collateral using the Canton Network.

Banking groups are also reported to be exploring reward-based crypto access. SBI Shinsei Bank, for example, was reported to be preparing a deposit-linked crypto rewards service that would let customers receive vouchers redeemable for Bitcoin, Ether, or XRP through SBI VC Trade. The wider SBI group has also been expanding across crypto exchange-related services, stablecoin lending, and planned securities offerings including investment trusts and ETFs tied to crypto assets.

Taken together, the acquisition of Siiibo Securities appears aligned with a broader trend: crypto firms in Japan are positioning themselves to operate more directly within regulated financial pathways as the country's rules evolve. For Metaplanet, building a securities subsidiary could be a practical bridge between holding Bitcoin and serving investors through Japan's conventional financial distribution channels.

Investors should watch next for two developments: whether the transaction closes smoothly in July, and how Metaplanet Securities plans to structure and launch the Bitcoin-linked yield products it says it intends to distribute to Japanese investors. The details of those products will likely determine how effectively Metaplanet can convert its BTC treasury advantage into durable, regulated income offerings.

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