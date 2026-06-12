PRYPCO Mint Adds PAXG-Backed Gold To Tokenized Real Estate Platform

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) PRYPCO Mint adds gold trading to its tokenized real estate app

PRYPCO Mint, the Dubai-based tokenized real estate platform, will add a digital gold product on June 19, enabling users to buy and sell PAX Gold (PAXG)-backed units through the company's VARA-regulated app. The move makes PRYPCO Mint one of the first platforms in the region to offer both tokenized property interests and a digitally native, gold-backed asset within the same regulated environment.

Product details and mechanics

According to PRYPCO, the gold product will be available 24/7 via its mobile app with a low entry threshold of AED 100 and no transaction fees. Each digital unit is said to be backed by physical gold and is issued using the PAXG standard, a widely traded token that represents ownership of allocated gold held in custody by Paxos.

PRYPCO also highlighted a portfolio linkage feature: investors who hold tokenized real estate on the platform will be able to reinvest rental income directly into the gold product. The company expects the offering to appeal to both UAE residents and international investors, with eligibility for global users to be expanded over time.

Why this matters for the regional RWA market

The addition of a gold product to a tokenized real estate marketplace signals a further blending of traditional stores of value and blockchain-based real-world assets, a trend gaining traction in financial hubs across the Middle East. By combining property tokens with a liquid, commodity-backed token, PRYPCO is aiming to provide investors with instant diversification options without moving funds across multiple platforms.

For the UAE ecosystem, the launch reinforces regulatory developments that have supported real-world asset tokenization. PRYPCO's reference to VARA, the Dubai regulator for virtual assets, points to an evolving compliance framework that market participants cite as important for institutional adoption of tokenized offerings.

Market implications and potential benefits

From a product perspective, the package addresses multiple investor frictions commonly associated with direct ownership of physical gold: high minimums, storage logistics and limited intraday liquidity. Offering a gold-backed token with small-ticket access may broaden participation among retail investors who want exposure to gold alongside property holdings.

For real estate tokenization specifically, enabling rental income to flow into another tokenized asset class could increase internal liquidity and client retention on PRYPCO's platform. It may also serve as an onboarding route for international investors: gold can act as an entry asset while investors meet local eligibility criteria for direct real estate participation.

Risks, limitations and investor considerations

While the product promises digital convenience and regulatory oversight, investors should be mindful of several considerations. Tokenized gold exposure entails market risk similar to physical gold prices, and custody arrangements underpinning tokenized products carry counterparty and operational risks. Details on custody providers, audit and redemption mechanics are crucial but were not fully disclosed in the initial announcement.

Regulatory eligibility and investor protections can vary by jurisdiction. Although the platform operates under VARA's framework in Dubai, access and rights for international users depend on local regulations and on PRYPCO's compliance controls. Prospective users should review the platform's terms, custody disclosures and redemption processes before allocating capital.

Outlook

The launch comes as regional interest in real-world assets and commodity-backed tokens grows. PRYPCO's integration of PAXG into a tokenized property ecosystem highlights how platforms are experimenting with cross-asset services to deepen engagement and expand product suites. Whether the offering materially shifts investor behaviour will depend on transparency around custody, liquidity in secondary markets and how regulators and financial institutions respond to combined RWA marketplaces.

PRYPCO has opened a waitlist for the gold product ahead of the June 19 rollout. The platform's next steps and user uptake will be watched by market participants tracking tokenized real estate and the broader conversion of traditional assets into digital form.

Disclosure: This article is based on PRYPCO's June 2026 product announcement and publicly available information. Readers should consult the issuer's documentation and regulatory filings for full details before making investment decisions.

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