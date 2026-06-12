Highjoule Foldable Solar Container Successfully Enters The U.S. Market, Integrated Solar-Storage Solution Earns Strong Recognition From North American Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highjoule's self-developed foldable solar container and supporting energy storage system are currently undergoing orderly production and preparation for shipment to the United States, marking the company's innovative mobile solar-storage integrated solution's successful entry into the North American high-end market for the first time.







The system features a 5kWp framed foldable photovoltaic (PV) system as its power generation core. Designed specifically for the diverse terrain and windy conditions commonly found across the United States, the solution incorporates an innovative ground-anchor fixation system and has undergone rigorous wind-resistance testing to ensure operational stability under extreme weather conditions.

Built around the key advantages of rapid deployment and superior wind resistance, the system combines a modular folding structure with integrated solar generation and energy storage capabilities. It is well suited for emergency power supply, remote operations, temporary project sites, and distributed energy applications, providing U.S. users with a safe, efficient, and portable clean energy solution.

The successful completion of this order follows several months of comprehensive global supplier evaluations and stringent due diligence conducted by the U.S. customer. Ultimately, highjoule was selected for its strong in-house research and development capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise in new energy equipment, proven project execution experience, and outstanding value proposition.



As global demand for flexible, reliable, and sustainable power solutions continues to grow, highjoule remains committed to innovation through independent research and development. Supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and extensive international project experience, the company will continue to advance integrated solar-storage technologies and provide customers worldwide with high-performance, cost-effective clean energy solutions, contributing to a more sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

Contact Information:

HighJoule (HJ Group)

Hui Jue

...

Whatsapp/Tel: + 8613636462359



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