Climate Research Scientist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

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Dillon Amaya is a research physical scientist at the Physical Sciences Laboratory (PSL) of the NOAA Earth System Research Laboratories in Boulder, Colorado. His main interests involve climate variability and change on seasonal-decadal timescales with an emphasis on tropical-extratropical interactions and air-sea feedbacks. His work further includes research into the dynamical drivers behind recent Northeast Pacific marine heatwaves. Dillon's current projects include investigating subseasonal-seasonal (S2S) predictability limits of ocean parameters in the California Current System, with the goal of assisting decision makers responsible for managing sensitive marine ecosystems along the U.S. West Coast.

–present Climate Research Scientist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

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