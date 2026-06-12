TBC Uzbekistan To Participate In Tashkent International Investment Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TBC Uzbekistan, part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, will participate in the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), scheduled to take place in the Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from June 16-18.

This was reported in a statement by TBC Uzbekistan.

The forum, one of Uzbekistan's largest international economic events, is expected to bring together government officials, business leaders, and international investors to discuss investment opportunities and the country's economic development.

According to the company, TBC Bank Group representatives will take part in discussions focused on digital transformation, financial innovation, artificial intelligence, and the future of financial services in Central Asia.

On June 17, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank Group, is scheduled to participate in a business breakfast organized by the Foreign Investors Council and EY, where participants will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in improving productivity and competitiveness.

On June 18, Oliver Hughes, Chairman of TBC Uzbekistan, will participate in a discussion dedicated to the company's development and the broader evolution of digital financial services in Uzbekistan.

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