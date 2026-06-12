Visa Sees AI And Stablecoins Driving The Next Evolution Of Digital Commerce

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Visa has formulated a two-pronged vision for the future of digital commerce by emphasizing artificial intelligence (AI) as the driving force behind the transformation of consumer experience at the front end, while stablecoins will revolutionize payments infrastructure at the back end. The announcement was made via a social media post on the official page of CoinMarketCap, where Visa was quoted saying,“AI is changing the front end of commerce while stablecoins are changing the back”

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According to Visa 's statement, AI and stablecoins serve different roles: AI handles customer interaction, product discovery, and purchases, while stablecoins focus on settling payment operations.

The announcement comes amid growing interest among financial organizations in both technologies.

AI Expands Across Consumer-Facing Services

There has been an increase in the use of AI software by financial organizations across many service areas. Firms have integrated AI for customer service, fraud detection, recommendation engines, and automated transactions.

Another application attracting attention is virtual AI agents that carry out tasks for customers. In commerce, these agents help consumers search for, select, and complete purchases.

Visa 's emphasis on AI changing the front end of commerce reflects these industry trends.

Stablecoins Gain Ground in Payment Infrastructure

The concept of stablecoins has emerged as an important area in digital assets amid efforts by payments firms to create blockchain settlement systems. Stablecoins maintain a stable value relative to traditional currencies and can be used for transactions and payments.

Several financial institutions have pursued stablecoin projects in recent years. Companies are actively working to use blockchain settlement systems for cross-border payments, merchant settlements, and treasury functions.

When Visa referred to stablecoins creating a new back-end system for commerce, it signaled a trend toward modernizing payments infrastructure. Time efficiency and 24/7 transaction availability have been key drivers.

Financial Firms Explore Converging Technologies

The combination of AI and stablecoins is a topic of discussion among fintech experts. AI can assist in transactions and customer engagement, while stablecoins can be used to move money within digital networks.

Visa's announcement suggests a future where both technologies operate together in commerce. As more companies develop AI-driven software and blockchain payment solutions, market participants will watch how the two technologies work together in practice.

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