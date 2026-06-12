World Cup Set To Break Attendance Records: FIFA

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is on track to break attendance records, football's governing body said on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, which staged Thursday's tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, is the largest of the 16 venues with capacity for 80,824 spectators.

It is followed by New York New Jersey Stadium (80,663), Dallas Stadium (70,649) and Los Angeles Stadium (70,492).

"Following unprecedented global demand, the tournament's cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million, set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, is now firmly on course to be surpassed," FIFA said in a statement.

This year's edition of football's showpiece tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time and comprise 104 matches.

More than six million tickets have already been sold, according to FIFA, with a global audience of six billion people expected to tune in on television.

--NNN-XINHUA