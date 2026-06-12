Big B Beams With Pride Over Nation's Strength, Calls India 'Anti-Fragile'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood's“Shahenshah” and megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is full of pride as India is no longer viewed as a“soft, weak country” and said that the phrase "India anti-fragile" is simply brilliant.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he spoke about how he stumbled upon a“wonderful phrase” describing the nation.

“Came across a wonderful phrase: 'India 'anti- fragile'...' simply brilliant.. India no longer a nation looked upon as a soft weak country... (sic).” he wrote on his blog.

The octogenarian is over the moon that the country is no longer“looked upon as a fragile nation.”

“We are no longer fragile - tenuous, easily broken, easily destroyed, easily threatened, vulnerable.. we are tough and strong, no longer looked upon as a fragile nation..filled with pride.. face up, chest out..COME ONNNN (sic)!!!” he wrote in the blog.

On the acting front, the thespian, who was last seen Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary's upcoming magnum opus“Ramayana: Part 1”. The upcoming film will also star Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin's“Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

On June 11, the icon spoke about the hold television serials can have on viewers. He went on to muse that engrossing narratives often compel audiences to invest emotionally in their favourite characters.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote:“Is it just me or with others too.. watching a serial that coerces you to keep taking valuable time on its continuity, has the effect of drawing one into the narrative and opting for one of the characters that you prefer, giving rise to your behaviour and demeanor as the character..!! strange.. (sic).”

He added:“And the feel of wanting the storyline to be doing justice to your thoughts and desires rather than what is being enacted before you on screen.. na..???!!! long pause.. ok maybe not (sic).”