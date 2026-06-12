Hub71 Backs UAE-India Start-Up Series 2.0 To Boost Indian Firms

Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, has announced its support for the second edition of the UAE-India Start-Up Series, the cross-border innovation programme run by the UAE-India CEPA Council to help high-potential Indian startups scale through the UAE.

Announced at the annual Hub71 Impact Event 2026, Start-Up Series 2.0 deepens a partnership designed to strengthen startup expansion between India and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About Start-Up Series 2.0

The new edition marks the next phase of a collaboration first announced in November 2025, which established a framework for Indian startups in a range of cutting-edge innovation fields to access Abu Dhabi's technology ecosystem through Hub71. Since then, the partnership has delivered its first outcomes across Hub71's Access and Immersion Programmes.

Start-Up Series 2.0 will identify and support Indian startups with strong potential for regional and global growth, focusing on sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi's innovation priorities, including HealthTech, FinTech, ClimateTech, Advanced Manufacturing, and other emerging technologies. Selected founders will gain opportunities to engage with Hub71, investors, corporates, regulators, and ecosystem partners as they assess Abu Dhabi as a base for expansion.

Incentives and Programmes

Under the Start-Up Series 2.0 partnership, participating founders will receive a defined package of support to help them establish themselves in Abu Dhabi. Three startups will be shortlisted for Hub71's Access Programme, with one onboarded to the programme and given access to tailored mentorship, investor introductions, regulatory support, and access to Hub71's corporate and government partners, alongside up to AED 250,000 (₹65 lakh) in in-kind incentives and AED 250,000 (Rs 65 lakh) in cash via a SAFE note.

Up to seven startups will join the Hub71 Immersion Programme, which pairs a week of virtual preparation on the Abu Dhabi and UAE ecosystem with a week of in-person, curated sessions at Hub71 focused on market entry and introductions across its partner network.

Success of the First Edition

As part of the first edition, Endimension, an AI-first radiology platform, was accepted into Hub71's Access Programme as part of Cohort 18. The company, backed by notable investors including Inflection Point Ventures, SucSEED Indovation, and SINE IIT Bombay, accelerates medical imaging analysis across X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, serving more than 800 hospitals and diagnostic centres and having analysed more than 1.5 million scans.

A further four startups -- BioReform, Docket Run, Data Sutram, and SBNRI -- from the inaugural UAE-India Start-Up Series have entered Hub71's Immersion Programme. They took part in tailored 1:1 needs assessments, market-entry sessions, investor and corporate engagement, regulatory briefings, ecosystem introductions, and a startup showcase at the Hub71 Impact Event.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to India, said, "The UAE-India relationship is one of the most consequential bilateral partnerships of our time, rooted in deep historical ties and given new momentum by the CEPA. What matters now is translating that framework into tangible opportunity, and the UAE is firmly committed to building a genuine innovation corridor with India.

"The UAE-India Start-Up Series, delivered with the strong support of Hub71, is how we turn that ambition into reality, connecting Indian founders with Abu Dhabi's capital, customers, and ecosystem, and giving them a clear route to scale across borders.

"With more than 10,000 applications to its first edition, it is already one of the largest initiatives of its kind in India, and I am confident it will establish Abu Dhabi as the natural gateway for Indian innovators reaching global markets."

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, "Through the UAE-India CEPA Council Startup Series, Hub71 is welcoming a cohort of ambitious founders building innovative companies with strong market validation and global potential.

"The programme provides entrepreneurs with access to the expertise, networks, and opportunities needed to support their next stage of growth and international expansion. We look forward to working with these founders as they scale their businesses and enter new markets."

Future Goals

Start-Up Series 2.0 will build on the success of the first edition with a more rigorous selection process and deeper engagement with the emirate's investment and corporate community, with applications opening in July.

For Hub71 and its partners, the goal is consistent: a durable corridor that connects India's entrepreneurial talent with the capital, customers, and infrastructure to scale globally from Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

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