Trade Among Geopolitical Rivals

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By Michele Ruta

WASHINGTON, USA – Increased trade integration between economic superpowers shaped our globalized world, but that world we've known for the past three decades is becoming increasingly fragmented.

What happens to those trade relationships when countries disengage?

Michele Ruta is the IMF expert on trade and global imbalances. In this podcast, he says even strategic rivals can benefit from trade cooperation.

Read the article in Finance & Development

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