Trade Among Geopolitical Rivals
By Michele Ruta
WASHINGTON, USA – Increased trade integration between economic superpowers shaped our globalized world, but that world we've known for the past three decades is becoming increasingly fragmented.
What happens to those trade relationships when countries disengage?
Michele Ruta is the IMF expert on trade and global imbalances. In this podcast, he says even strategic rivals can benefit from trade cooperation.
-
Read the article in Finance & Development
The post Trade among Geopolitical Rivals appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment