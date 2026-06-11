AUD/USD Forecast Today 11/06: Aussie Attempts Recovery
- The Australian dollar initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday, but ended up turning around, as we have seen quite a bit of support underneath that will be a potential reason for rallying. But when I look at the interest rates in America, if they start to fall, I think that gives the Australian dollar an even better opportunity to jump.
However, I also recognize that if we were to continue to drop towards the 0.69 level, then we could see this market really unwind. In that environment, I think this would kick off US dollar strength against multiple currencies, not just the Australian dollar, and you would probably be seeing interest rates jumping rather drastically. So again, watch the 10-year yield. I think that is your most important clue.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
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