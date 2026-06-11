Copilot Brings Security Checks To Terminal Arabian Post

The /security-review slash command, introduced as an experimental public preview for GitHub Copilot CLI, allows developers to run an AI-driven security check inside the terminal. The feature is designed to inspect current code changes and flag weaknesses such as injection flaws, cross-site scripting, unsafe data handling, path traversal and weak cryptography before the code enters a shared repository or production pipeline.

The move reflects a broader shift in software security: catching flaws at the point of creation rather than waiting for pull request reviews, continuous integration scans or post-deployment audits. With developers increasingly using AI coding assistants to generate, refactor and test software, platforms are under pressure to embed guardrails into the same workflows that now produce large volumes of code.

GitHub Copilot CLI, which became generally available earlier this year, gives developers access to Copilot from the command line for tasks such as explaining code, debugging, editing files and opening pull requests. The new security review option builds on that terminal-first workflow by giving teams a lightweight check before a commit is made. Unlike traditional code scanning systems that rely on rule-based analysis and data-flow tracking across a repository, the new command uses large language model inference focused on the developer's active changes.

That distinction is central to GitHub's positioning of the feature. The tool is not being presented as a replacement for CodeQL, dependency scanning, secret scanning or manual security review. It does not perform CVE database matching, full dependency analysis or exhaustive repository-wide taint analysis. Its value lies in immediacy, giving developers a prompt warning when a proposed change appears to introduce a risky pattern.

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The timing is significant for security teams facing faster development cycles and wider use of autonomous coding tools. AI assistants can accelerate software delivery, but studies of AI-generated code have repeatedly found that generated snippets may contain common weaknesses, including insecure input handling, poor randomness, unsafe deserialisation and improper output encoding. The risk becomes sharper when teams adopt agentic workflows that allow tools to edit multiple files, run commands and suggest architectural changes with limited human intervention.

Security specialists have long argued that“shift left” programmes work only when controls are embedded naturally into developer routines. Pre-commit checks are attractive because they reduce the cost of remediation; a flaw found before commit is easier to fix than one discovered after a build fails, a pull request is blocked or an incident response begins. The challenge has been balancing speed with accuracy, as noisy alerts can cause developers to bypass or ignore tooling.

The new Copilot command attempts to address that by offering targeted feedback on changed code rather than broad security reports. In practice, it may help identify obvious missing validation, suspicious string concatenation in database queries, improper file path construction, weak cryptographic choices or unsafe rendering of user-controlled content. Its usefulness will depend on how clearly it explains findings, how often it avoids false positives and whether developers treat its output as an aid rather than a definitive audit.