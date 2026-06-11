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Automated System For Radiant Support Of Technological Conditions (ASLOTU)
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Energetics offers customers an Automated System for Radiant Provision of Technological Conditions (ASLOTU) under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description The global market for infrared (radiant) heating systems is divided into two key segments: high-power industrial gas/electric equipment (for workshops, warehouses, stadiums) and residential/semi-industrial electric systems.
Leading Global Manufacturers (Industrial Sector):
These companies specialize in high-power gas "light" and "dark" emitters, as well as large-scale electric systems for commercial facilities.
1. Schwank GmbH (Germany): The world leader and inventor of gas infrared heating. It produces highly efficient "light" and "dark" gas emitters, as well as industrial electric IR systems.
2. Systema S.p.A. (Italy): One of the leaders in the European gas radiant heating market. It is known for its long-wave IR strips and monoblock gas emitters for large areas.
3. Roberts Gordon (USA) A pioneer in the North American gas radiant heating market, developer of continuous low-pressure infrared heating systems (tube systems).
4. Space-Ray (USA/UK): A major international manufacturer producing a full range of high-efficiency gas tube and ceramic infrared heaters for commercial applications.
The key feature of radiant heating, which fundamentally distinguishes it from traditional convective heating, is the effect of infrared rays on substances. The infrared system developed at the Institute of Energy and Power Engineering can perform two functions: intensification of technological processes and space heating. This feature opens up broad potential for its application in various sectors of the economy.
ASLOTU is an infrared system designed to create a microclimate in rooms that meets the requirements of modern innovative technologies. It consists of infrared electric emitters, digital control units for infrared radiation parameters, and a power supply network.
The advantages of ASLOTU include: high energy efficiency, zero inertia, low air movement, ease of installation and maintenance, the ability to provide customized microclimate parameters for each room or individual areas, no combustion products, quiet operation, and excellent hygienic properties. ASLOTU is effective in industry, agriculture, and social facilities. It reduces heating energy costs by 1.5 to 2 times.
Information is available on the official website of the Institute of Energy here. Advantages and Innovations ASLOTU advantages:
. reduced air mobility and dust transfer;
. elimination of moisture condensation on equipment and component surfaces;
. ability to accommodate vertical process lines;
. localized heating of work areas;
. positive impact on animal growth and development, especially young animals;
. improved growing conditions for vegetables and plants;
. increased productivity and yield;
. provision of individualized indoor temperature conditions;
. reduced microbial transfer;
. reduced patient rehabilitation period. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Environment
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2008 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading organizations for the implementation of science-intensive developments in the economy of the Republic of Belarus.
The main objective of the Institute of Energetics is scientific support for the development of the energy complex of the Republic of Belarus. To this end, the Institute conducts scientific research in the field of energy, participates in the development and provides scientific support for the implementation of state programs of scientific research on energy, energy conservation and local energy resources, solves problems of ensuring energy security and increasing the country's energy independence, conducts energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations, develops measures to improve the efficiency of fuel and energy resources, carries out an examination of scientific, scientific-technical and national economic programs, innovative projects, as well as draft regulatory legal acts, develops, designs and manufactures science-intensive energy-efficient equipment.
The main areas of activity of the Institute:
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the concept of energy security, drawing up forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the energy security concept, preparation of forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Conducting fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of energy, energy saving and energy efficiency;
- Development, production and implementation at industrial, agricultural enterprises, social infrastructure facilities of energy-efficient, energy-saving technologies and equipment;
- Scientific support for the implementation of state programs on energy, energy saving and renewable energy sources;
- Conducting energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations; development of specific consumption standards, measures to improve the efficiency of use;
- Development of methodological recommendations, business plans, design and estimate documentation, technical support for the implementation of work on the modernization of industrial and agricultural enterprises using cogeneration technologies;
- Development, design and production of highly efficient energy-saving equipment, including for the utilization of secondary energy resources;
- Training of highly qualified scientific personnel through postgraduate study.
The list of the Institute's main partners can be found here.
Official website of the Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Automated System for Radiant Provision of Process Conditions (ASLOTU) under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the Automated System for Radiant Provision of Process Conditions (ASLOTU) under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Leading Global Manufacturers (Industrial Sector):
These companies specialize in high-power gas "light" and "dark" emitters, as well as large-scale electric systems for commercial facilities.
1. Schwank GmbH (Germany): The world leader and inventor of gas infrared heating. It produces highly efficient "light" and "dark" gas emitters, as well as industrial electric IR systems.
2. Systema S.p.A. (Italy): One of the leaders in the European gas radiant heating market. It is known for its long-wave IR strips and monoblock gas emitters for large areas.
3. Roberts Gordon (USA) A pioneer in the North American gas radiant heating market, developer of continuous low-pressure infrared heating systems (tube systems).
4. Space-Ray (USA/UK): A major international manufacturer producing a full range of high-efficiency gas tube and ceramic infrared heaters for commercial applications.
The key feature of radiant heating, which fundamentally distinguishes it from traditional convective heating, is the effect of infrared rays on substances. The infrared system developed at the Institute of Energy and Power Engineering can perform two functions: intensification of technological processes and space heating. This feature opens up broad potential for its application in various sectors of the economy.
ASLOTU is an infrared system designed to create a microclimate in rooms that meets the requirements of modern innovative technologies. It consists of infrared electric emitters, digital control units for infrared radiation parameters, and a power supply network.
The advantages of ASLOTU include: high energy efficiency, zero inertia, low air movement, ease of installation and maintenance, the ability to provide customized microclimate parameters for each room or individual areas, no combustion products, quiet operation, and excellent hygienic properties. ASLOTU is effective in industry, agriculture, and social facilities. It reduces heating energy costs by 1.5 to 2 times.
Information is available on the official website of the Institute of Energy here. Advantages and Innovations ASLOTU advantages:
. reduced air mobility and dust transfer;
. elimination of moisture condensation on equipment and component surfaces;
. ability to accommodate vertical process lines;
. localized heating of work areas;
. positive impact on animal growth and development, especially young animals;
. improved growing conditions for vegetables and plants;
. increased productivity and yield;
. provision of individualized indoor temperature conditions;
. reduced microbial transfer;
. reduced patient rehabilitation period. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Environment
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2008 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading organizations for the implementation of science-intensive developments in the economy of the Republic of Belarus.
The main objective of the Institute of Energetics is scientific support for the development of the energy complex of the Republic of Belarus. To this end, the Institute conducts scientific research in the field of energy, participates in the development and provides scientific support for the implementation of state programs of scientific research on energy, energy conservation and local energy resources, solves problems of ensuring energy security and increasing the country's energy independence, conducts energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations, develops measures to improve the efficiency of fuel and energy resources, carries out an examination of scientific, scientific-technical and national economic programs, innovative projects, as well as draft regulatory legal acts, develops, designs and manufactures science-intensive energy-efficient equipment.
The main areas of activity of the Institute:
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the concept of energy security, drawing up forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Development and monitoring of the implementation of the energy security concept, preparation of forecasts for the development of the energy complex and fuel and energy balances of the Republic of Belarus;
- Conducting fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of energy, energy saving and energy efficiency;
- Development, production and implementation at industrial, agricultural enterprises, social infrastructure facilities of energy-efficient, energy-saving technologies and equipment;
- Scientific support for the implementation of state programs on energy, energy saving and renewable energy sources;
- Conducting energy surveys (energy audits) of enterprises and organizations; development of specific consumption standards, measures to improve the efficiency of use;
- Development of methodological recommendations, business plans, design and estimate documentation, technical support for the implementation of work on the modernization of industrial and agricultural enterprises using cogeneration technologies;
- Development, design and production of highly efficient energy-saving equipment, including for the utilization of secondary energy resources;
- Training of highly qualified scientific personnel through postgraduate study.
The list of the Institute's main partners can be found here.
Official website of the Institute of Energetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Automated System for Radiant Provision of Process Conditions (ASLOTU) under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the Automated System for Radiant Provision of Process Conditions (ASLOTU) under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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