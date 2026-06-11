UAE Session Becomes One Of The Largest At The Let's Travel Forum, With Tourism Dialogue Continuing At An Exclusive Dinner With Industry Leaders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Moscow, June – The Russia-UAE Business Council RUBC, together with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Russian Federation, held the panel session“UAE-Russia Tourism Dialogue: Successful Stories” as part of the Let's Travel International Tourism Forum in Moscow. The session was among the largest and most attended at the forum: the UAE fielded the biggest foreign delegation, bringing together tourism authorities at both the federal and emirate levels, leading airlines, and key industry organizations. The breadth of the agenda and the high level of interest prompted the parties to continue the dialogue in a closed format – at a Russia-UAE business dinner with leaders of the tourism industry from both countries.

The primary aim of the initiative is to establish a structured dialogue platform bringing together UAE tourism authorities and key stakeholders to exchange successful experiences and best practices in tourism development. The session showcased successful UAE tourism projects and initiatives, including innovative policies and strategies that contribute to the sustainable growth of the sector, and helped foster cooperation between public and private players in the tourism sectors of Russia and the UAE.

Opening remarks were delivered by H.E. Dr. Mohammad Al Jaber, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation, and H.E. Maksim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. The discussion was moderated by Ms. Maitha Ahmed Al Saleh, Senior Economic and Trade Affairs Specialist at the UAE Embassy.

“The UAE and Russia share a strong partnership, and every new meeting deepens our dialogue and joint initiatives for the benefit of both nations. Tourism is one of the most important dimensions of this cooperation: it is not only a significant economic sector, but also a powerful instrument for strengthening mutual understanding and trust between our peoples. Today, our cooperation in this field is experiencing a true golden age - over the past two years, Russia has entered the top three source countries by the number of tourists arriving in the UAE,” said H.E. Dr. Mohammad Ahmad Sultan Essa Al Jaber, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation.

Panellists discussed prospects for expanding mutual tourist flows, promoting joint projects, and creating new opportunities for business cooperation. Speakers from the Emirati side included H.E. Juma Al Kait, Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority; Ms. Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President for International Operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; as well as representatives of Emirates and Etihad Airways.

From the Russian side, the discussion featured Ms. Mayya Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR); Mr. Sergey Voitovich, Head of the International Relations Committee of the Russian Union of Travel Industry; Mr. Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager and Head of Travel Media Solution at Yandex Ads Middle East & Africa; and other industry representatives.

The scale and significance of the issues raised during the session made it clear that a single panel format was not enough for a full dialogue. The conversation continued at an exclusive Russia-UAE business dinner organized by RUBC together with the UAE Embassy at the Cosmos Paveletskaya Hotel. The dinner brought together leaders of the tourism industry from both countries and served as a platform for informal dialogue and partnership development. The event was honoured by the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohammad Ahmad Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador. The official UAE delegation that arrived in Moscow comprised representatives of government institutions, the tourism authorities of Dubai and Sharjah, leading airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways, and key industry organizations.

“It was an honour, on behalf of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, to take part in this event organised by the UAE Embassy in Russia and the Russia-UAE Business Council. Together with colleagues from other emirates, we shared the story of the UAE and its tourism offerings and underlined the importance of our relationship with the Russian travel trade. Dubai's global appeal is built on exceptional hospitality, vibrant experiences and seamless connectivity, and we are confident these qualities will continue to attract visitors from Russia. With strong interest across key markets, growing air connectivity and a wide range of hospitality offers, we look forward to welcoming both leisure and business travellers to our dynamic, year-round city,” said Ms. Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President for International Operations, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The outcomes of the Let's Travel Forum will serve as a basis for RUBC's further practical work on developing the tourism track of Russia-UAE cooperation, including increasing mutual tourist flows and implementing joint projects in tourism and hospitality.

The Russia-UAE Business Council (RUBC) promotes the development of international trade, helps Russian businesses enter international markets, organizes cooperation, and works actively to attract investment from the UAE into Russia. RUBC's members include leading companies representing the oil, gas and energy sectors, transport and communications, tourism, aircraft manufacturing, financial and IT technologies, and retail. Partners of the Council are offered a wide range of tools for creating and developing new joint projects and for raising capital.