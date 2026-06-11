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Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase During Week 24


2026-06-11 11:32:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 JUN 2026 AT 6.30 PM (EEST)
Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 24
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date Shares Average price/ share Total cost
8.6.2026 10 000 42,1917 421 917,00
9.6.2026 10 000 42,8375 428 375,00
10.6.2026 15 000 40,9313 613 969,50
11.6.2026 15 000 39,9967 599 950,50
Total amount week 24 50 000 41,2842 2 064 212,00
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 432 610 shares
including the shares repurchased on 11.6.2026
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
approximately EUR 1.7 billion.


Attachment

  • KALMAR 8.6-11.6.2026 Trades

MENAFN11062026004107003653ID1111245898



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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