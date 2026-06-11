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Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase During Week 24
|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 JUN 2026 AT 6.30 PM (EEST)
|Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 24
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|Total cost
|8.6.2026
|10 000
|42,1917
|421 917,00
|9.6.2026
|10 000
|42,8375
|428 375,00
|10.6.2026
|15 000
|40,9313
|613 969,50
|11.6.2026
|15 000
|39,9967
|599 950,50
|Total amount week 24
|50 000
|41,2842
|2 064 212,00
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 432 610 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 11.6.2026
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|About Kalmar
|Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
|world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
|services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
|equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
|heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
|countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
|approximately EUR 1.7 billion.
Attachment
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KALMAR 8.6-11.6.2026 Trades
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