'Is It So Difficult To Change Delhi?': NGO Founder Lashes Out Over Encroachment In Viral Video CM Rekha Gupta Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) NGO Vrikshit Foundation founder Shankar Singh's viral video expressing frustration over alleged encroachments and the presence of homeless people near the Deepali Chowk flyover project has drawn a response from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who praised his civic efforts and assured government support to address the issue.

In the video, Singh claimed that repeated attempts to clean the area and facilitate the construction of a 2.5-km-long flyover had been hampered by people living along the stretch. Questioning whether Delhi could truly change, he alleged that efforts to clear the site had met with resistance despite multiple clean -up drives over the past two months.

"I don't have single sympathy and empathy for them now. Right now, I am standing at the Deepali Chowk flyover. We have been transforming this area into a 2.5 km long flyover for the past 2 months. We have had this same area cleaned at least 5 times. And every time we request them to remove this area and let us clean it. But they have no shame at all," Singh said while referring to the homeless.

"They tell their kids to jump in. They make their kids do lettering. You must be ashamed to hear this, but this is what they do. Go to these women and tell them to remove this area. Then they will cast a shadow over us. They will threaten us with rape charges. Will Delhi ever change like this? We have been worried for the past 2 months. No matter who we talk to, the police says it's not our job," he further said.

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Singh concluded,“They say it's not our job. Is it so difficult to change Delhi? It is very difficult to change Delhi, I am telling the truth. We have requested these people with folded hands and feet.”

The NGO founder said that encroachments continued to occupy the area despite repeated warnings and requests to vacate the space. He added that those occupying the site were not only asked to move but were also offered an opportunity to work alongside the team and participate in the transformation project, an offer that was ultimately turned down.

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Singh mentioned it was“surprising” that a government shelter home was located just 200 metres away, yet many people continued to stay at the site. He stressed that the issue was not about removing people but about reclaiming and restoring a public space meant for the use of all citizens.

Rekha Gupta reacts

Rekha Gupta thanked Singh for his efforts towards making the national capital cleaner.

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“Your efforts to keep Delhi clean are highly appreciated. Citizens like you are making a real difference. We have noted the issue and will coordinate with the concerned departments to resolve it at the earliest. The Delhi government stands with you and will extend all possible support. Thank you for contributing towards a cleaner Delhi," Gupta responded to the video.

Netizens react

The video has garnered over 2.8 million views.

One of the users told Singh,“Bro ye MLA aur CM ka kya contribution rahega wo bhi update de dena kuch dino baad.” Another commented,“Don't loose hope we are with you.”“Actually these people actively live under these flyovers and people donate clothes and food to them that's why they don't want to vacant that place,” remarked a third user.