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Expat Remittances Rise 13.3% In January-April 2026-CBJ


2026-06-11 10:03:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- Total expatriate remittances to Jordan rose by 13.3% during the first third of 2026, reaching $1.616 billion, while outbound wire transfers from Jordan increased by 16.5% to $640.3 million, Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) data showed.

The data revealed the United Arab Emirates ranked first as a source of incoming remittances to Jordan, accounting for 22.7% of the total amounts, followed by the United States at 19.3 percent, Saudi Arabia at 17.9 percent, Qatar at 9.4 percent, and Kuwait at 5.4 percent. Other countries accounted for 25.3 percent of the overall figure.

For outbound remittances, Egypt was the main destination, accounting for 40.7 percent of transfers from Jordan, followed by Bangladesh at 11.6 percent, the Philippines at 5.0 percent, and Palestine at 4.1 percent. Other countries accounted for 38.6 percent.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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