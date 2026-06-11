DAT's Convoy Platform Now Shows Reload Options Before Carriers Book

PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics has expanded the reloads feature in the Convoy Platform app, a trucking app that helps carriers book and haul freight, giving carriers a view of available freight near the delivery stop before they book a load. With earlier visibility into backhaul options, carriers can plan beyond the first leg, factor the full trip into their bidding decision, and avoid costly empty miles.

How Reloads Work

In the Convoy Platform app, carriers will see a badge at the top of the load details indicating the number of reloads available in the delivery market.

Full information on the available reloads can be found below the facility information on the load details page. Each reload option shows the book-now rate, deadhead miles to the pickup, and pickup timing after delivery. From there, carriers book or bid directly on that freight in the Convoy app.

Know Before You Go

" Carriers="" want="" to="" keep="" moving,="" and="" every="" load="" matters.="" Fuel="" costs="" are="" up,="" deadheading="" is="" a="" waste,="" and="" eliminating="" empty="" miles="" is="" critical="" to="" running="" a="" profitable="" business,"="" said="" Bill="" Driegert,="" EVP,="" Convoy="" Platform.="" "Reloads="" are="" a="" simple="" way="" to="" give="" carriers="" better="" information="" before="" booking="" so="" they="" can="" make="" better="" decisions="" and="" keep="" their="" trucks="" />

ExpedICE Logistics, a refrigerated carrier based in Terre Haute, Indiana, is an early adopter of the expanded reloads feature.

"Knowing what freight is available to us before we go into a market helps us evaluate each opportunity before booking,” said Amber Laughrey of ExpedICE Logistics.“Reloads help us avoid weaker markets, reduce deadhead miles, and keep the truck moving profitably.”

Carriers not on the Convoy Platform yet can download the free trucking app to book and haul broker-verified loads from a trusted free load board:

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ analytics service; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit for more information.

Media contacts:

Georgia Jablon

DAT Freight & Analytics

904-305-6454; ...

Stephen Petit

SiefkesPetit Communications

425-443-8976; ...

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