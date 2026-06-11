Soori's 'Mandaadi' To Hit Screens On September 4

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The makers of director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated upcoming sports action drama 'Mandaadi', featuring actor Soori and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on September 4 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, R S Infotainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A storm is coming to the big screen. #Mandaadi worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026! #Mandaadifromsept4."

The film will mark the Tamil debut of Telugu actor Suhas, who plays a pivotal role alongside Soori. Apart from Soori, Mahima Nambiar and Suhas, the film will also feature actors Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Balasaravanan in important roles.

For the unaware, the title 'Mandaadi' is inspired by the rich maritime culture of Tamil Nadu's coastal belt and embodies the spirit of individuals who possess exceptional skill, determination, and leadership in navigating the challenges of the sea.

Shooting for the film had been wrapped in April this year. A video that the makers had released while announcing that shooting for the film had been wrapped up showed how the cast and the crew had suffered injuries while making the film that has been predominantly shot at sea.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as Soori has performed all the high risk stunts that were shot on sea for the film himself.

The film is expected to emerge as a significant milestone in Soori's career as it stands as the biggest and most ambitious project he has undertaken to date. Sources point out that one of the film's major strengths lies in Soori's extraordinary physical commitment.

The actor has personally performed all the high-risk action sequences set in the sea, without the use of body doubles.

Sources in the know had told IANS that for the extensive sailboat racing portions, Soori underwent rigorous training and hands-on preparation over several months, mastering the physical and technical demands of the sport. This dedication, they said, had added authenticity and emotional weight to the film, significantly enhancing its realism and cinematic impact.

Shot extensively across the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Ramanathapuram belt, 'Mandaadi', the sources claim, has large-scale action blocks, emotionally charged sequences, and ambitious sailboat racing portions. The production team they point out has worked tirelessly across challenging terrains and weather conditions to ensure authenticity and visual richness.

Currently, the film is in its final stages of post-production.

'Mandaadi' is being positioned as a pan-Indian release, slated to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 4, 2026.