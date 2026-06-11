403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Isoenergy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:31 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd.: Announced the commencement of its 2026 summer exploration program on the Larocque East project, which hosts the high-grade Hurricane deposit, in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The program is planned to comprise approximately 8,000 m of diamond drilling across up to 20 drill holes, focused on following up high-grade winter 2026 results along the highly prospective Hurricane South Trend. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.01.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment