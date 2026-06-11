Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Isoenergy Ltd.

Isoenergy Ltd.


2026-06-11 09:33:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:31 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd.: Announced the commencement of its 2026 summer exploration program on the Larocque East project, which hosts the high-grade Hurricane deposit, in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The program is planned to comprise approximately 8,000 m of diamond drilling across up to 20 drill holes, focused on following up high-grade winter 2026 results along the highly prospective Hurricane South Trend. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $13.01.

MENAFN11062026000212011056ID1111245317



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search