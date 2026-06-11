MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BrandPilot AI Signs Agency Agreement with Epitaph Group Partnership Expands Access to Enterprise Advertisers Through Independent Media Agency Network

June 11, 2026 8:55 AM EDT | Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered advertising performance technology focused on reducing fraud, waste and abuse in digital advertising, today announced that it entered into an agency customer and partnership agreement with Epitaph Group on June 8, 2026.

Under the agreement, Epitaph Group will deploy BrandPilot's technology solutions within its client service offering and will have the ability to introduce the Company's platform to additional advertisers across its client portfolio.

BrandPilot's technology platform helps advertisers identify inefficiencies across digital advertising programs, improve campaign performance, reduce waste, and increase accountability through data-driven insights and automation.

Epitaph Group is an independent Canadian media and marketing agency delivering strategic, performance-driven solutions to enterprise and mid-market organizations nationwide. The agency continuously evaluates and integrates technologies that enhance transparency, accountability, and performance across client media investments.

The partnership reflects Epitaph's continued focus on identifying technologies that improve media transparency, efficiency, and measurable outcomes for clients. Through the relationship, Epitaph Group will have access to BrandPilot's growing portfolio of advertising performance, traffic quality, and AI visibility solutions, creating opportunities to deliver additional value across its client base over time.

"At a time when scrutiny on media effectiveness and wasted spend continues to increase, our focus at Epitaph has always been helping clients achieve measurable business outcomes through smarter marketing investments.," said Mike Rumble, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Epitaph Group. "BrandPilot's technology platform and approach to performance marketing align well with that philosophy. We are excited to work together to bring innovative solutions to our clients that can improve efficiency, increase accountability, and create measurable value across their marketing programs."

"Advertisers today face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable outcomes from every marketing dollar spent," said Seif Khemaissia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI. "At the same time, agencies are looking for differentiated solutions that can deliver tangible results for clients without requiring additional budget. Partnerships like this create a scalable pathway to bring BrandPilot's growing portfolio of technologies to more advertisers through trusted agency relationships."

BrandPilot continues to expand adoption of its technology through a combination of direct enterprise relationships and strategic agency partnerships. The Company believes agency relationships represent an important channel for scaling deployment of its solutions across multiple industries and client categories.

About Epitaph Group Inc.

Epitaph Group Inc. is an independent Canadian media and marketing agency committed to delivering customized media strategies and growth-focused solutions for clients and partners. Combining data analysis, AI, and human insight, Epitaph helps brands achieve positive outcomes across mass, social, and digital media channels. Through its proprietary Catalyst for Growth approach, the agency focuses on delivering measurable business results through strategic, client-first decision making.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a performance marketing technology company focused on helping brands improve advertising efficiency, eliminate waste, and maximize marketing performance.

The Company's growing portfolio of solutions includes AdAi, which helps advertisers reduce wasted paid search spend; ClickRadarTM, which identifies and documents invalid traffic activity to support accountability and refund recovery efforts; and SearchIQTM, which helps brands measure and improve visibility across AI-powered search environments.

BrandPilot serves enterprise organizations seeking greater transparency, efficiency, and measurable outcomes from their digital marketing investments.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

BrandPilot AI Inc.

Tel: +1 (888) 960-2724

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BrandPilot AI Inc. ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"). Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the agreement with Epitaph Group, the potential introduction of BrandPilot's technology solutions to additional advertisers, the growth of the Company's agency distribution channel, the adoption of the Company's technology platform by enterprise organizations, the expansion of relationships with agency partners and their clients, and the Company's business strategy and growth objectives. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, which management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to successfully implement and expand the relationship described herein, market acceptance of the Company's solutions, changes in the digital advertising industry, competitive developments, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.