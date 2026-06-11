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Trump Vows to Strike Iran Again, Warns of Attacks on Power Plants
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that American forces would continue their military offensive against Iran, doubling down on strikes launched the previous day following the downing of a U.S. Army helicopter.
"We're going to hit them hard again today," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're going to be attacking them and attacking them very hard."
Earlier Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to warn that Iran has "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price." He also told media that he was considering ordering fresh strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges.
Despite the bellicose tone, Trump said he had not abandoned hope for a negotiated resolution, expressing a desire for a peace deal that is "meaningful" and "works."
"We were really close to a deal -- but they keep tapping us along," he said, adding that Iran "should sign the deal."
Tuesday's U.S. military operation targeted approximately 20 sites inside Iran, according to a U.S. Central Command statement. Struck targets included Iranian air defenses, radar installations, and ground control stations.
"We're going to hit them hard again today," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're going to be attacking them and attacking them very hard."
Earlier Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to warn that Iran has "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price." He also told media that he was considering ordering fresh strikes on Iran's power plants and bridges.
Despite the bellicose tone, Trump said he had not abandoned hope for a negotiated resolution, expressing a desire for a peace deal that is "meaningful" and "works."
"We were really close to a deal -- but they keep tapping us along," he said, adding that Iran "should sign the deal."
Tuesday's U.S. military operation targeted approximately 20 sites inside Iran, according to a U.S. Central Command statement. Struck targets included Iranian air defenses, radar installations, and ground control stations.
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