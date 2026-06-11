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Halkbank Nears End of Long-Running US Legal Proceedings
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Halkbank announced on Thursday that a criminal case pursued against the bank in the United States for nearly a decade is expected to come to a close once a federal court approves a request jointly submitted by both parties seeking dismissal.
In a filing submitted through Türkiye’s public disclosure system, the bank outlined recent developments regarding the legal proceedings in the US, as well as matters connected to the sanctions compliance process overseen by American authorities.
According to the statement, the Compliance Report required under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), which became effective on March 11, 2026, was prepared by an independent expert organization and delivered within the required timeframe to the relevant US authorities.
“Following the submission of the Compliance Report, in accordance with the settlement agreement, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed petition for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026,” the bank said.
The bank indicated that the next step depends on the court’s approval of the request. Once the court formally accepts the petition and orders the dismissal, the legal proceedings are expected to end.
“Upon the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approving the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time by taking into consideration the joint petition, the criminal case that has been ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded,” it added.
In a filing submitted through Türkiye’s public disclosure system, the bank outlined recent developments regarding the legal proceedings in the US, as well as matters connected to the sanctions compliance process overseen by American authorities.
According to the statement, the Compliance Report required under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), which became effective on March 11, 2026, was prepared by an independent expert organization and delivered within the required timeframe to the relevant US authorities.
“Following the submission of the Compliance Report, in accordance with the settlement agreement, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed petition for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026,” the bank said.
The bank indicated that the next step depends on the court’s approval of the request. Once the court formally accepts the petition and orders the dismissal, the legal proceedings are expected to end.
“Upon the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approving the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time by taking into consideration the joint petition, the criminal case that has been ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded,” it added.
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