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India Protests After US Naval Actions Involving Ships Carrying Indian Crew Near Oman
(MENAFN) Indian authorities said Thursday that three vessels carrying Indian nationals were involved in incidents attributed to the US Navy in waters near Oman, with one of the events resulting in fatalities among Indian crew members.
During a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "These attacks came from the US Navy stationed in the region, as reflected in various reports and as clarified through statements made from this podium. The three ships involved in these incidents were foreign-flagged vessels."
Earlier in the day, Indian officials provided details about the latest incident involving the MT Jalveer near Oman. The vessel was carrying 20 Indian seafarers, all of whom were reported safe.
Jaiswal explained that two of the three vessels were registered under the Palau flag, while the third ship, which was involved in Thursday’s incident, sailed under the flag of Guinea.
"They were not Indian-owned ships," he said.
According to Indian authorities, New Delhi formally conveyed a "strong" protest to the United States regarding an earlier incident that resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals, while 21 others were successfully rescued.
A separate maritime incident occurred on Monday when another vessel caught fire in waters near Oman. Indian officials later confirmed that all 24 Indian crew members aboard that ship escaped unharmed.
Addressing India's position, Jaiswal said: "We emphasized that the welfare of our seafaring community is of utmost importance and that these attacks must stop."
He further added: "We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict [with Iran], and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law."
During a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "These attacks came from the US Navy stationed in the region, as reflected in various reports and as clarified through statements made from this podium. The three ships involved in these incidents were foreign-flagged vessels."
Earlier in the day, Indian officials provided details about the latest incident involving the MT Jalveer near Oman. The vessel was carrying 20 Indian seafarers, all of whom were reported safe.
Jaiswal explained that two of the three vessels were registered under the Palau flag, while the third ship, which was involved in Thursday’s incident, sailed under the flag of Guinea.
"They were not Indian-owned ships," he said.
According to Indian authorities, New Delhi formally conveyed a "strong" protest to the United States regarding an earlier incident that resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals, while 21 others were successfully rescued.
A separate maritime incident occurred on Monday when another vessel caught fire in waters near Oman. Indian officials later confirmed that all 24 Indian crew members aboard that ship escaped unharmed.
Addressing India's position, Jaiswal said: "We emphasized that the welfare of our seafaring community is of utmost importance and that these attacks must stop."
He further added: "We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict [with Iran], and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law."
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