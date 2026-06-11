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South Africa Eyes World Cup Shock as They Face Mexico
(MENAFN) South Africa manager Hugo Broos declared his squad primed and motivated ahead of their FIFA World Cup Group A opener against co-host Mexico on Thursday, vowing to chase victory despite acknowledging the hosts' superior quality.
Speaking at a pre-match news conference Wednesday, Broos conceded Mexico's edge on paper but made clear his side would take the field at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City with nothing less than three points in mind — a result that could set South Africa on course for a place in the knockout rounds.
"They play good football," Broos said. "They have very good players, players who can decide a match. And playing in front of their own fans gives them a boost."
Broos said he had conducted a thorough analysis of Mexico's personnel and tactical patterns to prepare for every possible scenario. Preparations also included an early arrival in Mexico to allow the squad to acclimatize to conditions at altitude exceeding 2,200 meters above sea level.
"Because of the altitude, we had to be here a little bit sooner," he said. "We had 10 days, and I think 10 days is sufficient. From that side, I think we are ready."
With South Korea and the Czech Republic also in Group A, Broos was candid about the consequences of a opening-day defeat.
"In a group like this, it is very important to win your first game," he said. "If you don't win, you are already in a difficult position."
A Match Steeped in History
Thursday's contest carries rich historical undertones. It revisits the opening fixture of the 2010 World Cup on South African soil, a match that ended 1-1 in Johannesburg. There is also a personal storyline between the two managers: Broos and Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre last faced each other when Belgium and Mexico clashed in the group stage of the 1986 World Cup — at the very same Azteca Stadium.
Broos acknowledged the scale of the occasion but urged his players to block out the noise of what is expected to be a near-capacity crowd of 87,000 partisan supporters.
"For sure it is big challenge, to play in front of 87,000 Mexicans, but I will tell the players to focus on the match. The Mexicans [supporters] at the stadium do not play, they just shout and sing and dance," he said. "We have to focus on the game and if we can do that and not be bothered by the noise of the Mexicans, we can have a good game tomorrow."
Speaking at a pre-match news conference Wednesday, Broos conceded Mexico's edge on paper but made clear his side would take the field at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City with nothing less than three points in mind — a result that could set South Africa on course for a place in the knockout rounds.
"They play good football," Broos said. "They have very good players, players who can decide a match. And playing in front of their own fans gives them a boost."
Broos said he had conducted a thorough analysis of Mexico's personnel and tactical patterns to prepare for every possible scenario. Preparations also included an early arrival in Mexico to allow the squad to acclimatize to conditions at altitude exceeding 2,200 meters above sea level.
"Because of the altitude, we had to be here a little bit sooner," he said. "We had 10 days, and I think 10 days is sufficient. From that side, I think we are ready."
With South Korea and the Czech Republic also in Group A, Broos was candid about the consequences of a opening-day defeat.
"In a group like this, it is very important to win your first game," he said. "If you don't win, you are already in a difficult position."
A Match Steeped in History
Thursday's contest carries rich historical undertones. It revisits the opening fixture of the 2010 World Cup on South African soil, a match that ended 1-1 in Johannesburg. There is also a personal storyline between the two managers: Broos and Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre last faced each other when Belgium and Mexico clashed in the group stage of the 1986 World Cup — at the very same Azteca Stadium.
Broos acknowledged the scale of the occasion but urged his players to block out the noise of what is expected to be a near-capacity crowd of 87,000 partisan supporters.
"For sure it is big challenge, to play in front of 87,000 Mexicans, but I will tell the players to focus on the match. The Mexicans [supporters] at the stadium do not play, they just shout and sing and dance," he said. "We have to focus on the game and if we can do that and not be bothered by the noise of the Mexicans, we can have a good game tomorrow."
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