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US State Department Authorizes Missile Sale to South Korea

US State Department Authorizes Missile Sale to South Korea


2026-06-11 07:35:28
(MENAFN) The US State Department has authorized a potential arms sale to South Korea involving 70 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles along with related guidance components, according to an official announcement released Wednesday.

The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $292 million.

According to the statement, the sale is intended to strengthen South Korea’s ability to address both current and emerging security challenges by enhancing its air defense capabilities, reinforcing regional deterrence, and maintaining operational compatibility with US military forces.

Officials noted that the primary contractor for the deal would be RTX Corporation, a US-based defense company headquartered in Virginia.

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