403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US State Department Authorizes Missile Sale to South Korea
(MENAFN) The US State Department has authorized a potential arms sale to South Korea involving 70 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles along with related guidance components, according to an official announcement released Wednesday.
The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $292 million.
According to the statement, the sale is intended to strengthen South Korea’s ability to address both current and emerging security challenges by enhancing its air defense capabilities, reinforcing regional deterrence, and maintaining operational compatibility with US military forces.
Officials noted that the primary contractor for the deal would be RTX Corporation, a US-based defense company headquartered in Virginia.
The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $292 million.
According to the statement, the sale is intended to strengthen South Korea’s ability to address both current and emerging security challenges by enhancing its air defense capabilities, reinforcing regional deterrence, and maintaining operational compatibility with US military forces.
Officials noted that the primary contractor for the deal would be RTX Corporation, a US-based defense company headquartered in Virginia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment