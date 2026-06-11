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US Military Stops Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman Over Alleged Iran Trade Breach
(MENAFN) US Central Command announced Wednesday that American forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it was accused of breaching a maritime blockade by attempting to transport Iranian oil.
According to reports, the Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello was intercepted at around 11:14 p.m. on June 9 while navigating through the Gulf of Oman.
In a statement, CENTCOM said, "A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."
The US military command has been enforcing a blockade on maritime traffic traveling to and from Iranian ports since April 13.
Officials stated that, since the measure was introduced, American forces have disabled eight commercial vessels and diverted 134 others while a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect.
According to reports, the Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello was intercepted at around 11:14 p.m. on June 9 while navigating through the Gulf of Oman.
In a statement, CENTCOM said, "A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."
The US military command has been enforcing a blockade on maritime traffic traveling to and from Iranian ports since April 13.
Officials stated that, since the measure was introduced, American forces have disabled eight commercial vessels and diverted 134 others while a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect.
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