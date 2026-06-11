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Colombia’s Petro Blames Oil Interests, Extremist Ideology for Mideast War
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro used a United Nations Security Council session on Wednesday to argue that ongoing violence in the Middle East is driven by competition over energy resources and the reemergence of what he called "Nazi ideology."
Addressing council members, Petro said, “That is the fight for hydrocarbons, the fight for oil; that's what makes missiles rain down on peoples, on babies.”
He maintained that global dependence on oil and the pursuit of profit have not only intensified the climate crisis but have also contributed to conflicts spreading throughout the region.
Holding the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, Petro also connected the deaths of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza to economic and political interests rooted in greed.
"Those numbers cannot be hidden. No political or economic interest can conceal that fact," said Petro.
The Colombian leader further argued that racism lies at the heart of the conflict's "cultural origin," warning that the international community is witnessing a return of fascist tendencies.
Petro additionally expressed concern over the use of artificial intelligence, claiming that a powerful and wealthy "elite" is exploiting the technology to circulate misinformation and “blur the line between truth and lies.”
Later in the discussion, the US representative appeared to respond indirectly to Petro's remarks, emphasizing that Washington “condemns antisemitic rhetoric and any comments that reduce the atrocities of the Holocaust.”
Addressing council members, Petro said, “That is the fight for hydrocarbons, the fight for oil; that's what makes missiles rain down on peoples, on babies.”
He maintained that global dependence on oil and the pursuit of profit have not only intensified the climate crisis but have also contributed to conflicts spreading throughout the region.
Holding the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, Petro also connected the deaths of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza to economic and political interests rooted in greed.
"Those numbers cannot be hidden. No political or economic interest can conceal that fact," said Petro.
The Colombian leader further argued that racism lies at the heart of the conflict's "cultural origin," warning that the international community is witnessing a return of fascist tendencies.
Petro additionally expressed concern over the use of artificial intelligence, claiming that a powerful and wealthy "elite" is exploiting the technology to circulate misinformation and “blur the line between truth and lies.”
Later in the discussion, the US representative appeared to respond indirectly to Petro's remarks, emphasizing that Washington “condemns antisemitic rhetoric and any comments that reduce the atrocities of the Holocaust.”
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