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US Conducts Strikes in Iran Following Reported Helicopter Downing Incident
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly launched military strikes inside Iran following an incident involving an American AH-64 Apache attack helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that President Donald Trump authorized what it described as “self-defense strikes… in response to yesterday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.” The statement, shared on social media, characterized the operation as a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”
According to CENTCOM, the helicopter had earlier gone down off the coast of Oman during a patrol mission, and both pilots were successfully rescued. The US has maintained that the aircraft was brought down in connection with hostile activity in the region.
Iran, however, has not confirmed claims that it deliberately targeted the aircraft. As reported by regional media citing Iranian diplomatic sources, officials in Tehran stated that “there was no deliberate attack” on the helicopter.
Following the incident, reports indicated that US strikes hit areas in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, which hosts military facilities and key energy infrastructure. Additional impacts were also reported in parts of Hormozgan Province.
Iranian officials have warned against escalation. The foreign minister stated that US forces operating near Iranian territory are exposed to risks stemming from accidents, miscalculations, or crossfire situations. He also issued a warning that Iran would respond to any aggression and advised opposing forces to avoid the region if they seek safety.
The situation remains highly tense, with both sides presenting conflicting accounts of the helicopter incident and subsequent strikes, while regional observers warn of the potential for further escalation around one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that President Donald Trump authorized what it described as “self-defense strikes… in response to yesterday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.” The statement, shared on social media, characterized the operation as a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”
According to CENTCOM, the helicopter had earlier gone down off the coast of Oman during a patrol mission, and both pilots were successfully rescued. The US has maintained that the aircraft was brought down in connection with hostile activity in the region.
Iran, however, has not confirmed claims that it deliberately targeted the aircraft. As reported by regional media citing Iranian diplomatic sources, officials in Tehran stated that “there was no deliberate attack” on the helicopter.
Following the incident, reports indicated that US strikes hit areas in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, which hosts military facilities and key energy infrastructure. Additional impacts were also reported in parts of Hormozgan Province.
Iranian officials have warned against escalation. The foreign minister stated that US forces operating near Iranian territory are exposed to risks stemming from accidents, miscalculations, or crossfire situations. He also issued a warning that Iran would respond to any aggression and advised opposing forces to avoid the region if they seek safety.
The situation remains highly tense, with both sides presenting conflicting accounts of the helicopter incident and subsequent strikes, while regional observers warn of the potential for further escalation around one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.
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