403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Chancellor Says EU Nears Approval of US Trade Deal
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed confidence that the European Parliament will approve a major trade agreement with the United States next week, describing it as evidence that “Europe keeps its promises,” according to reports.
Speaking to the German parliament, Merz said he expects strong support for the deal, which was initially reached with US President Donald Trump in July. He framed the anticipated approval as an important milestone for transatlantic economic relations and trust between partners.
He stated that the agreement had previously faced delays in the European Parliament due to renewed tariff threats, geopolitical tensions involving Greenland, and concerns among lawmakers about specific provisions in the deal, according to reports.
Merz emphasized that the European Union is working to resolve outstanding trade disputes with the United States while simultaneously expanding economic partnerships with other global actors to reduce dependency on any single country.
He pointed to recent developments such as the modernization of the EU–Mexico trade agreement, the provisional implementation of a deal with Mercosur countries, and completed negotiations with India, Australia, and Indonesia. Talks with Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand are also progressing, according to reports.
Merz said these developments reflect the EU’s growing global appeal, arguing that many countries seek cooperation within a rules-based international trade system. He added that Europe intends to play an active role in shaping and strengthening that system, according to reports.
Speaking to the German parliament, Merz said he expects strong support for the deal, which was initially reached with US President Donald Trump in July. He framed the anticipated approval as an important milestone for transatlantic economic relations and trust between partners.
He stated that the agreement had previously faced delays in the European Parliament due to renewed tariff threats, geopolitical tensions involving Greenland, and concerns among lawmakers about specific provisions in the deal, according to reports.
Merz emphasized that the European Union is working to resolve outstanding trade disputes with the United States while simultaneously expanding economic partnerships with other global actors to reduce dependency on any single country.
He pointed to recent developments such as the modernization of the EU–Mexico trade agreement, the provisional implementation of a deal with Mercosur countries, and completed negotiations with India, Australia, and Indonesia. Talks with Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand are also progressing, according to reports.
Merz said these developments reflect the EU’s growing global appeal, arguing that many countries seek cooperation within a rules-based international trade system. He added that Europe intends to play an active role in shaping and strengthening that system, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment