403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Accuses Musk of Fueling Belfast Unrest After Immigration-Linked Violence
(MENAFN) UK officials have accused Elon Musk of contributing to heightened tensions in Northern Ireland following his public comments on a knife attack that triggered anti-immigrant riots in Belfast, according to reports.
The unrest erupted on Tuesday night in Belfast after a Sudanese asylum seeker was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident that left a man partially blinded. The situation escalated into violence, with masked groups reportedly attacking homes, setting vehicles on fire, and clashing with police, prompting authorities to call for calm.
A 30-year-old Sudanese man later appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, according to reports. The case has intensified an already sensitive political debate in the UK over immigration and public safety.
Elon Musk, who has frequently criticized the UK government, posted on X shortly before the unrest, stating: “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!” He also shared content from activist Tommy Robinson that included listings of protest locations across the country.
Government officials strongly criticized Musk’s comments. Labour Party Chair Anna Turley said his actions were “appalling,” arguing that individuals attempting to exploit such incidents for political purposes were causing harm, according to reports.
She also emphasized that Musk was commenting from abroad and did not face the direct consequences of the unrest unfolding in Northern Ireland.
Authorities have urged restraint as investigations continue and tensions remain high.
The unrest erupted on Tuesday night in Belfast after a Sudanese asylum seeker was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident that left a man partially blinded. The situation escalated into violence, with masked groups reportedly attacking homes, setting vehicles on fire, and clashing with police, prompting authorities to call for calm.
A 30-year-old Sudanese man later appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, according to reports. The case has intensified an already sensitive political debate in the UK over immigration and public safety.
Elon Musk, who has frequently criticized the UK government, posted on X shortly before the unrest, stating: “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!” He also shared content from activist Tommy Robinson that included listings of protest locations across the country.
Government officials strongly criticized Musk’s comments. Labour Party Chair Anna Turley said his actions were “appalling,” arguing that individuals attempting to exploit such incidents for political purposes were causing harm, according to reports.
She also emphasized that Musk was commenting from abroad and did not face the direct consequences of the unrest unfolding in Northern Ireland.
Authorities have urged restraint as investigations continue and tensions remain high.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment