Impact Analytics Honored As 2026“Demand Forecasting Solution Of The Year” For The Second Consecutive Year, By Supplytech Breakthrough

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This Annual Award Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics, the AI-native leader in retail planning, pricing, and promotion optimization, today announced that its demand planning and forecasting engine, ForecastSmart, has been selected as winner of the“Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, products and services in the global supply chain technology and logistics industry.

ForecastSmart is an AI-native demand planning and forecasting engine that delivers SKU, store and style-level forecasts with the precision demanded by modern retail. Where many platforms run one or a handful of models tuned by hand, ForecastSmart evaluates over one million AI and machine learning model constructs and dynamically selects the optimal approach for every SKU, store, channel and hierarchy level, rebuilding itself as conditions change. The architecture combines AI-based causal inferencing, exception-based forecast management that surfaces only meaningful exceptions with explainable drivers, and end-to-end automation that removes manual handoffs from the planning cycle.

Across deployments at leading global retailers, CPG brands and manufacturers, ForecastSmart consistently delivers a 75 percent increase in forecast accuracy, a 37 percent reduction in lost sales and a 92 percent reduction in time spent on forecast management. The recognition marks the second consecutive year ForecastSmart has won the category.

“Forecast error remains one of the biggest drivers of waste across the supply chain, impacting inventory, margins, working capital, and customer experience,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Analytics.“For decades, the industry has relied on forecasting approaches that struggle to adapt to the speed and complexity of modern retail. ForecastSmart was purpose-built for the AI era, leveraging autonomous learning and continuous adaptation to help retailers move from reactive planning to proactive decision-making. By giving planners greater accuracy, visibility, and confidence, they can focus less on managing forecasts and more on driving business outcomes. We are honored that SupplyTech Breakthrough has recognized ForecastSmart for a second consecutive year.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“What makes a demand forecasting platform award-worthy is not the volume of data it processes but the consistency of the outcomes it delivers in production, and that consistency is what set ForecastSmart apart in this year's evaluation,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.“Across a competitive field of nominees, the combination of forecast accuracy gains, lost-sales reduction and planner-time savings reported by ForecastSmart customers reflected real operational

impact at scale. We are proud to recognize Impact Analytics as our 2026 Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year winner.”

As demand volatility continues to reshape retail, CPG and manufacturing, Impact Analytics continues to extend ForecastSmart and its broader AI-native platform, helping more planning teams move from reactive forecasting to continuous, self-learning demand intelligence.

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About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics leveraging Agentic AI. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year's inputs to forecast and plan this year's business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at .

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain and logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Maggie Williams Dryden Vice President & Global Head of Marketing Impact Analytics...