403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike on Historic Lebanese City of Tyre Raises Heritage Concerns
(MENAFN) Israel has carried out airstrikes on the ancient Lebanese city of Tyre, including areas near the Christian quarter, following a partial evacuation order, according to reports.
Local accounts and international reporting indicate that the strike killed eight people in Tyre’s eastern outskirts. The Christian quarter, located in the northwestern part of the city, had previously been excluded from evacuation warnings and had reportedly been sheltering displaced residents.
The Israeli military issued a broader evacuation directive after alleging that Hezbollah militants were operating within the area. That claim has been disputed by local residents, municipal authorities, and the Lebanese army, according to reports.
Tyre is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. It holds historical and religious significance, being referenced in biblical texts and associated with the ancient Phoenician civilization.
The incident has added to broader regional tensions surrounding cultural and religious heritage sites, with ongoing disputes over control and protection of historically significant locations across Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories, according to reports.
Local accounts and international reporting indicate that the strike killed eight people in Tyre’s eastern outskirts. The Christian quarter, located in the northwestern part of the city, had previously been excluded from evacuation warnings and had reportedly been sheltering displaced residents.
The Israeli military issued a broader evacuation directive after alleging that Hezbollah militants were operating within the area. That claim has been disputed by local residents, municipal authorities, and the Lebanese army, according to reports.
Tyre is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. It holds historical and religious significance, being referenced in biblical texts and associated with the ancient Phoenician civilization.
The incident has added to broader regional tensions surrounding cultural and religious heritage sites, with ongoing disputes over control and protection of historically significant locations across Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment