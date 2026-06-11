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Zelensky Letter to Putin Rejected as “PR Exercise” Amid Escalating Rhetoric
(MENAFN) Russia’s representative to the United Nations has reportedly dismissed a recent open letter from Ukraine’s leadership to the Russian president as a media-driven move rather than a genuine attempt to revive negotiations.
The Ukrainian president released the message after the Russian side reiterated that it remained open to diplomatic engagement with Kyiv. In the letter, he accused the Russian leadership of wrongdoing and proposed a direct one-on-one meeting, suggesting it could help move the conflict toward resolution.
During a UN Security Council session, Russia’s UN envoy criticized the initiative, describing it as part of what he called Ukrainian “megaphone diplomacy,” while also alleging that Kyiv has “openly embarked on the path of terrorism.”
He further argued that the letter “is by no means a peace initiative, but rather a clumsy provocation designed to camouflage Kiev’s desperate attempts to derail any negotiations.” He also stated that Russia has no intention “of participating in mock negotiations or performances staged for the public.”
The Ukrainian president has repeatedly expressed willingness to meet face-to-face with the Russian leader, though he has ruled out traveling to Moscow and has rejected proposals involving the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donbass region, which Moscow has linked to conditions for a ceasefire.
The Russian president, responding to the message, stated that current circumstances do not allow for such a meeting. A senior foreign policy aide to him described the letter as “several pages of rudeness,” while the Russian foreign minister suggested it reflected the view that “Ukraine does not need negotiations.”
Afterwards, the Ukrainian president held discussions in London with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. A joint statement from the meeting called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated plans involving the possible deployment of NATO forces to Ukraine once hostilities end. Russian officials have consistently rejected such proposals.
The Ukrainian president released the message after the Russian side reiterated that it remained open to diplomatic engagement with Kyiv. In the letter, he accused the Russian leadership of wrongdoing and proposed a direct one-on-one meeting, suggesting it could help move the conflict toward resolution.
During a UN Security Council session, Russia’s UN envoy criticized the initiative, describing it as part of what he called Ukrainian “megaphone diplomacy,” while also alleging that Kyiv has “openly embarked on the path of terrorism.”
He further argued that the letter “is by no means a peace initiative, but rather a clumsy provocation designed to camouflage Kiev’s desperate attempts to derail any negotiations.” He also stated that Russia has no intention “of participating in mock negotiations or performances staged for the public.”
The Ukrainian president has repeatedly expressed willingness to meet face-to-face with the Russian leader, though he has ruled out traveling to Moscow and has rejected proposals involving the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donbass region, which Moscow has linked to conditions for a ceasefire.
The Russian president, responding to the message, stated that current circumstances do not allow for such a meeting. A senior foreign policy aide to him described the letter as “several pages of rudeness,” while the Russian foreign minister suggested it reflected the view that “Ukraine does not need negotiations.”
Afterwards, the Ukrainian president held discussions in London with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. A joint statement from the meeting called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated plans involving the possible deployment of NATO forces to Ukraine once hostilities end. Russian officials have consistently rejected such proposals.
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