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Merz Backs EU-US Trade Deal, Vows Europe "Keeps Its Promises"
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed strong confidence Thursday that the European Parliament would ratify a landmark transatlantic trade agreement with the United States next week, framing its passage as a defining demonstration of European reliability on the world stage.
Addressing the German parliament, Merz said he anticipated wide legislative backing for the deal, which was struck with U.S. President Donald Trump last July and has since navigated a turbulent path through Brussels.
"I want to say it right here and now. I am counting on broad support in the European Parliament next week," Merz said. "This will be a clear signal that Europe keeps its promises. In turn, we expect the same from our partners."
The agreement had stalled repeatedly in the European Parliament earlier this year, buffeted by a fresh wave of tariff threats from Washington, escalating tensions over Greenland, and objections from legislators over specific provisions embedded in the pact.
Beyond the U.S. deal, Merz painted a picture of an EU on an assertive trade offensive, actively diversifying partnerships to reduce strategic dependence on any single nation. He cited a modernized trade agreement with Mexico signed three weeks ago, as well as the provisional entry into force on May 1 of the long-delayed accord with the Mercosur bloc. He added that negotiations with India, Australia, and Indonesia had been concluded, while talks with Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand were advancing steadily.
"All of this shows that we are a highly desirable partner on the world stage," Merz told lawmakers. "There are countries that want to maintain a rules-based order in the world and expand it together with us. Europe will play an active role in this process," he added.
Addressing the German parliament, Merz said he anticipated wide legislative backing for the deal, which was struck with U.S. President Donald Trump last July and has since navigated a turbulent path through Brussels.
"I want to say it right here and now. I am counting on broad support in the European Parliament next week," Merz said. "This will be a clear signal that Europe keeps its promises. In turn, we expect the same from our partners."
The agreement had stalled repeatedly in the European Parliament earlier this year, buffeted by a fresh wave of tariff threats from Washington, escalating tensions over Greenland, and objections from legislators over specific provisions embedded in the pact.
Beyond the U.S. deal, Merz painted a picture of an EU on an assertive trade offensive, actively diversifying partnerships to reduce strategic dependence on any single nation. He cited a modernized trade agreement with Mexico signed three weeks ago, as well as the provisional entry into force on May 1 of the long-delayed accord with the Mercosur bloc. He added that negotiations with India, Australia, and Indonesia had been concluded, while talks with Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand were advancing steadily.
"All of this shows that we are a highly desirable partner on the world stage," Merz told lawmakers. "There are countries that want to maintain a rules-based order in the world and expand it together with us. Europe will play an active role in this process," he added.
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