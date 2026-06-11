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Bulgaria Confirms Return of US Military Aircraft to Sofia
(MENAFN) Four US military aircraft are expected to return to Vasil Levski Sofia Airport in the coming days, according to Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, as reported by local media.
Stoyanov said the aircraft, which are already associated with operations at the airport, will be back soon as part of ongoing activity linked to US military presence in the country.
He rejected suggestions that the flights are connected to training exercises, arguing instead that the deployment is related to logistical support for broader US military operations.
“My personal opinion is that they are logistical support for the actions of the American army,” he said.
He also noted that once the four aircraft return, the total number of US military planes stationed at Sofia Airport will rise to 14, with their presence expected to continue through late June.
Stoyanov said the aircraft, which are already associated with operations at the airport, will be back soon as part of ongoing activity linked to US military presence in the country.
He rejected suggestions that the flights are connected to training exercises, arguing instead that the deployment is related to logistical support for broader US military operations.
“My personal opinion is that they are logistical support for the actions of the American army,” he said.
He also noted that once the four aircraft return, the total number of US military planes stationed at Sofia Airport will rise to 14, with their presence expected to continue through late June.
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