Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bulgaria Confirms Return of US Military Aircraft to Sofia

Bulgaria Confirms Return of US Military Aircraft to Sofia


2026-06-11 05:28:11
(MENAFN) Four US military aircraft are expected to return to Vasil Levski Sofia Airport in the coming days, according to Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, as reported by local media.

Stoyanov said the aircraft, which are already associated with operations at the airport, will be back soon as part of ongoing activity linked to US military presence in the country.

He rejected suggestions that the flights are connected to training exercises, arguing instead that the deployment is related to logistical support for broader US military operations.

“My personal opinion is that they are logistical support for the actions of the American army,” he said.

He also noted that once the four aircraft return, the total number of US military planes stationed at Sofia Airport will rise to 14, with their presence expected to continue through late June.

MENAFN11062026000045017640ID1111243685



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search