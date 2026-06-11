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UN Chief Warns Middle East Could Slide Back into Full-Scale Conflict
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that escalating violence across the Middle East could lead to a “full resumption of conflict,” calling on the UN Security Council to urgently back a political solution based on ending occupation and advancing a two-state framework.
Speaking during a high-level Security Council debate on political solutions in the region, he said the situation was rapidly worsening and warned that the consequences of continued escalation would extend far beyond the Middle East.
He said: “The Middle East is being pulled deeper into crisis, and the consequences reach far beyond the region,”
He also expressed deep concern over recent developments, adding: “This week has brought wider attacks and further deterioration. I am profoundly concerned it could trigger a full resumption of conflict,”
Guterres stressed that the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved and argued that the only viable path forward is a political settlement. He said: “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone unresolved for decades. It's time to get serious about the only credible way forward: An end to the occupation and a two-state solution,”
He warned that continued delay and lack of progress would deepen instability, stating that it fuels extremism both regionally and globally.
Regarding the situation in Gaza, he said conditions are deteriorating rapidly and cautioned about reported Israeli intentions to take control of a large portion of the territory, further intensifying concerns about the trajectory of the conflict.
Speaking during a high-level Security Council debate on political solutions in the region, he said the situation was rapidly worsening and warned that the consequences of continued escalation would extend far beyond the Middle East.
He said: “The Middle East is being pulled deeper into crisis, and the consequences reach far beyond the region,”
He also expressed deep concern over recent developments, adding: “This week has brought wider attacks and further deterioration. I am profoundly concerned it could trigger a full resumption of conflict,”
Guterres stressed that the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved and argued that the only viable path forward is a political settlement. He said: “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone unresolved for decades. It's time to get serious about the only credible way forward: An end to the occupation and a two-state solution,”
He warned that continued delay and lack of progress would deepen instability, stating that it fuels extremism both regionally and globally.
Regarding the situation in Gaza, he said conditions are deteriorating rapidly and cautioned about reported Israeli intentions to take control of a large portion of the territory, further intensifying concerns about the trajectory of the conflict.
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