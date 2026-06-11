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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Claims Over Night Strikes on Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have each accused the other of launching overnight strikes targeting infrastructure, including energy facilities, amid continuing cross-border attacks, according to reports.
Officials in Russia said several regions came under fire during the night. The head of the Republic of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, stated that three people were injured after a missile strike hit the administrative center in Cheboksary. He added that authorities were still assessing the full extent of casualties and damage.
In a separate statement, Samara regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said the region was targeted in what he described as a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack. He reported that air defense systems and mobile units intercepted dozens of drones, but noted that several industrial sites were still damaged.
He also confirmed that three people were injured and that emergency services were deployed to assess and manage the aftermath.
The exchange of claims reflects the continued intensity of long-range strikes between the two countries, with both sides regularly reporting attacks on critical infrastructure and regional facilities.
Officials in Russia said several regions came under fire during the night. The head of the Republic of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, stated that three people were injured after a missile strike hit the administrative center in Cheboksary. He added that authorities were still assessing the full extent of casualties and damage.
In a separate statement, Samara regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said the region was targeted in what he described as a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack. He reported that air defense systems and mobile units intercepted dozens of drones, but noted that several industrial sites were still damaged.
He also confirmed that three people were injured and that emergency services were deployed to assess and manage the aftermath.
The exchange of claims reflects the continued intensity of long-range strikes between the two countries, with both sides regularly reporting attacks on critical infrastructure and regional facilities.
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